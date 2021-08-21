Juventus Boss Says Cristiano Ronaldo Staying With Club Despite Madrid Return Rumours

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has told reporters that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he'll be playing for the Old Lady this season.
"He's always trained well, I just read the gossip in the papers. He never told us he wanted to leave," Allegri said at a news conference on Saturday.
The coach outlined the Portuguese's importance to Juve.
"He is an added bonus for us because he guarantees a large number of goals. Obviously, we also have to work as a team to get the best out of an individual," Allegri said.
The manager's comments come after numerous unconfirmed reports concerning Ronaldo's future – rumours suggest he was mulling over a return to Real Madrid or a transfer to PSG or Man City. However, he has continually denied the claims.
