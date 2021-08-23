Juventus Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Will Remain at Club This Season

The Portuguese striker has been rumoured to have requested to be left out of the starting XI against Udinese on 22 August, as he wanted to secure a move away from Turin.

Juventus Vice President Pavel Nedved has downplayed reports suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo may leave the club and insisted the 36-year-old forward will remain in Turin this season.

This comes as several Italian media outlets claimed that Ronaldo asked to not be selected in the starting line-up in Sunday's game against Udinese, with reports stating that he hopes to leave Juventus.

Nedved stressed that there is no need to "create sensational stories where there aren't any". The decision to leave Ronaldo out of the starting XI was shared with the Portuguese striker because he is naturally not in peak form at the very beginning of the season, Nedved said, adding that Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini was also on the bench because the coach was trying to use the best line-up at that moment.

"The decisions were made to be most competitive today, I can absolutely confirm Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season", Nedved told the broadcaster DAZN.

Despite being linked to a move to other clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG, Ronaldo himself earlier blasted the reports alleging he may ditch Juventus after not having as much success with the club of late.

"The frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff", he said last week in an Instagram post.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri also told reporters on 21 August that Ronaldo had confirmed he'd be playing for the team this season.

Ronaldo was brought to Juventus on a four-year contract in the summer of 2018 with the goal of helping the club take the next step in Europe and win the Champions League. His current Juventus deal expires in the summer of 2022.