‘Everything Else is Just Talk’: Cristiano Ronaldo Squashes ‘Frivolous’ Transfer Rumors

A bevy of reports recently began to surface online detailing claims that famed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo would be parting ways with Italy’s Juventus and potentially switch back to either the English or Spanish leagues. Fed up with the allegations, the champion forward has opted to set the record straight.

International football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo came forward on Tuesday to clear the air and blast the incessant reports that have alleged he may be ditching the Juventus Football Club after not having as much success with the team as of late.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to address the transfer rumors, writing in a post that “the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.”

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position,” he wrote as part of a caption to a photo that shows him urging the public to remain silent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

“My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines,” he continued. “It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club.”

“And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for ‘merengue afición’, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.”

And then just like that, the famed Portuguese star brought down the hammer and laid into his critics and folks giving more to the rumor mills.

“As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth,” he stated.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk .”

© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, from Argentina, left, duels for the ball against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, from Portugal, during their quarterfinal, second leg, Copa del Rey soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012

The post, which has garnered a multitude of comments and over 2.8 million likes at the time of publishing, comes after various reports have detailed that Ronaldo could soon transfer back to Real Madrid or hitch a ride over to Manchester City.

With a hectic transfer season that saw Lionel Messi jump ship for France’s Paris Saint-Germain and the UK’s Jack Grealish in favor of Manchester City, the 36-year-old player was inevitably bound to be tossed into the line-up of footballers eying a new club, especially considering Ronaldo’s Juventus contract expires in mid-2022.

Rumors of Ronaldo’s potential return to Los Merengues were put to bed earlier Tuesday by team manager Carlo Ancelotti, who acknowledged that while the player was a “legend” for the club, there are no talks about a comeback. “I never considered signing him,” he admitted on Twitter.

As for Manchester City, reports indicate the British club is more interested in securing Tottenham Hotspur FC’s Harry Kane before the transfer window closes at the end of August. Ronaldo is reportedly being considered as a second pick if the Kane switch falls apart.

Prior to joining Juventus in 2018 in a €100 million transfer agreement, Ronaldo spent nearly 10 years playing for Spain’s Real Madrid, and before that period, he spent another six years with Manchester United. He scored a combined total of 395 goals and won five Ballon d’Or titles during his time with Real Madrid and Man U.