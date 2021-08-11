Chelsea FC Beats Villarreal CF, Winning UEFA Super Cup

English professional football club Chelsea defeated Spanish Villarreal on Wednesday and took the UEFA Super Cup for the second time in the club's history. The match, held in Northern Ireland’s capital city of Belfast, concluded in a 1-1 draw, putting the teams in a series of tense final penalty shootouts.
The first goal of the game was scored by Blues' attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech in the 27th minute. In the 73rd minute, Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno evened the score.
During extra time, the teams failed to perform any goals and the match went on to a penalty shootout. Spanish Raúl Albiol won the coin toss and Villarreal choose the goalposts, but Chelsea first started the penalty. The Spanish club secured five additional goals while Chelsea scored six.
Kepa Arrizabalaga. The most expensive goalkeeper in football..delivers another European trophy for Chelsea!!— George Markton (@markton_ke) August 11, 2021
The last save💙💙💙🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/2gR4mSou4a
Chelsea have won two trophies since I started covering them. I’m not saying I’m a good luck charm or anything but…anyway, here’s Cesar Azpilicueta lifting the Super Cup. #CFC pic.twitter.com/Zztg96FqGC— Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) August 11, 2021
When teams have equal scores after a final match that determines the winner, the game goes to a series of penalties, with five shots for each team. If players still have an even score, the penalty shots continue until one one team scores. Chelsea and Villarreal took seven attempts each.
All comments
Show new comments (0)