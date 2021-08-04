Reunion on the Cards? Juventus Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo Keen to Rejoin Real Madrid

Ronaldo scored a record 451 goals in 438 appearances during his nine seasons with the La Liga club.

It's no secret that five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is not happy at Serie A side Juventus, and recent reports claim that he's keen to rejoin Spanish giants Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in La Liga history to win Best Player, Best Forward, Best Goal, all 3 awards in a single season.pic.twitter.com/YqR7G8g4PZ — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) August 1, 2021 📅 11 Years Ago Today:



👕 @Cristiano was given the number 7 shirt at @RealMadrid.



🏟️ 438 Games

⚽ 450 Goals

🎯 133 Assists



🏆🏆🏆🏆Champions League

🏆🏆🏆Club World Cup

🏆🏆La Liga

🏆🏆Copa del Rey

🏆🏆Super Cup

🏆🏆UEFA Super Cup



🐐 One of the best to ever do it! pic.twitter.com/DuOGZDTtJI — SPORF (@Sporf) August 3, 2021

However, Ronaldo's switch to Madrid is largely dependent on French striker Kylian Mbappe's future.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who hasn't had a great relationship with Ronaldo in the past, is keen to sign the PSG striker, which could prove to be the biggest stumbling block in the Portuguese's plans.

But if PSG refuse to sell Mbappe to the La Liga side, Ronaldo's chances of making a return to Real Madrid may improve, especially as Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti – who has managed Real before – is back in charge of the Madrid side. Ancelotti and Ronaldo share a great bond.

"I want to work with him again. He's like a big teddy bear, he's really sensitive and is a great guy. He would speak with us every day, but not just with me, with all of the players," Ronaldo said last year. "He had great fun with us. He's a great person and my only wish is that every player gets the chance to work with him because he's such a great guy and a fantastic coach."

CR7, as Ronaldo is popularly called, joined the Spanish giants after signing a then world-record $130 million deal in 2009 before ending his stint with them in 2018.

During his time in Spain, he won four UEFA Champions League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats during Real Madrid 3-peat.

The greatest ever. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8Yvg4jLNPU — Jason☠️ (@Jason7ii) August 3, 2021

He also accomplished a number of other personal milestones and set several records in Madrid, including four Ballon d'Or awards, cementing his place as one of the greatest footballers in history.