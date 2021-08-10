Register
09:00 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jessica Maiolo

    'Needs a F***king Treadmill': Team USA Paintballer Sacked for Mocking Teen Hospitalised With COVID

    © Photo : Facebook
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568998_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_bc7883f5105461f3b4ff2e82df4992e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108101083568775-needs-a-fking-treadmill-team-usa-paintballer-sacked-for-mocking-teen-hospitalised-with-covid/

    It is not the first time paintballer Jessica Maiolo has found herself entangled in a controversy. Earlier, the American star, a well-known critic of COVID vaccines, has shared several controversial theories directed against preventing the deadly virus and the scientifically-proven vaccines.

    A Team USA paintballer was kicked out of her team on Monday after she made fun of a teenager who'd been hospitalised after getting infected with coronavirus.

    Jessica Maiolo, a professional paintball player, was removed from her team after she was seen fat-shaming a 14-year-old boy in a now-deleted Tik Tok video. In the clip, Maiolo mocked the visibly obese teenager, saying instead of a vaccine, he needed "a f-king treadmill".

    The young boy was forced to stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for 10 days after he got sick with COVID-19.

    Maiolo's controversial Tik Tok video emerged after the boy's mother regretted her decision of not having him vaccinated earlier because if she had done that then her son wouldn't have got seriously ill and his symptoms would have been milder.

    "Ma'am your kid does not need a COVID shot," Maiolo said in the video. "Your kid needs a f–king treadmill. That's what he needs."

    Immediately after Maiolo's comments went viral, she faced a major backlash on various social media platforms with many labelling her 'cruel' and 'evil' for her remarks.

    Outraged with her vile remarks, hundreds of users came out in support of the plus-sized teen before reporting the incident to Team USA Paintball.

    The matter was investigated by USA Paintball and the group said on Monday that Maiolo has been sacked from the team with immediate effect.

    "Our investigation into the troubling conduct of Ms. Maiolo has been concluded and we have decided to remove her from the team indefinitely," Team USA Paintball said in a post on their Instagram.

    "Playing for Team USA Paintball means representing the sport at the highest level and being a leader both on and off the field. We are an eclectic mix of culture, opinions and ideas – and that's what makes our sport so great. We cannot tear each other down, both within our community and out. We are hopeful that this will serve as a valuable lesson for anyone paying attention."

    Maiola, on the other hand, showed no remorse for her actions before declaring that it was "never my intention to shame any individual".

    "What started out as me expressing my personal opinion about something I feel quite passionately about, has turned into a moment of regret for the situation I have put my teammates, our sponsors and the sport I love into," a statement on her Instagram page read.

    "If I were to have such a moment again to convey my full thoughts, I would choose my words more carefully and consider how my opinions may affect others," she added.
    "As may be evident by the hobbies I have, I am a passionate individual. My fire is the same for paintball and fitness as it is for self advocacy and all of the things that make me proud to live where I do."

    However, she assured that she should be more responsible with her choice of words, considering she has a huge following on social media.

    "I appreciate the opportunity to see this situation from the viewpoint of others, and to learn where I can do better and will. I hope that I may inspire others to realise the power of their words too."

    Related:

    As Finland Embarks on Child Vaccination, Kids Themselves Decide Whether to Get the COVID Shot
    COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Cases Surge in US Southern States
    Team USA Backs Norwegian Women's Beach Handball Team Amid Bikini Bottom Protest
    Rafael Nadal Fans Mock Novak Djokovic After Serb's Golden Slam Bid Ends With Stunning Loss in Tokyo
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, corona, paintball, mocking, mock video, hospital, hospital, hospitalization, teenager, patient, video, video, Viral, viral, viral video, Viral Video, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Social Media, social media, Social Media, Social media, social media, Social Media, controversy, comment, comments, insensitive comments, remarks, offensive remarks, Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccines, Vaccines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse