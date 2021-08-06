Register
15:53 GMT06 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the Indian team wait for the referee's decision on a video referral.

    Why PM Modi Has Renamed India's Biggest Sporting Award After Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand

    © REUTERS / BERNADETT SZABO
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/06/1083544658_0:-1:3285:1848_1200x675_80_0_0_dfe98daab94eccf44bbefa0a4fc245c0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108061083544528-why-pm-modi-has-renamed-indias-biggest-sporting-award-after-hockey-legend-dhyan-chand/

    Dhyan Chand is widely regarded as the greatest field hockey player in the sport's history. Popularly known as the 'Magician', Dhyan Chand single-handedly won gold medals for India at three consecutive Olympics in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

    The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour, has been renamed as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday moments after the Indian women's hockey team suffered a heart-breaking loss as they contended for a bronze medal against 2016 Olympic champions Great Britain in Tokyo.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that his decision to rename the award was based on the demands of the country's citizens, who have long held that the hockey legend should be honoured for his great contribution to Indian sport.

    The renaming of the award comes at a time when India's hockey teams (both men and women) have made history at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

    Despite their disappointing defeat in the bronze medal game, the women's team rewrote history books, qualifying for a medal match for the first time in the Olympics.

    On the other hand, the Indian men's team ended their 41-year-long wait for an Olympic medal after they captured a bronze medal, beating Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter on Thursday.

    Although 29 August, Dhyan Chand's birthday, was declared India's National Sports Day back in 2012, there have been demands from various sections of Indian society to honour him with the nation's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

    However, the federal government hasn't responded positively to those demands, emphasising that just like Mahatma Gandhi, who was not given the Bharat Ratna, Dhyan Chand cannot be conferred with the country's highest honour because his legacy is much richer and far bigger than the award.

    However, former hockey player Devindar Walmiki applauded Modi for fulfilling the wishes of millions of Dhyan Chand supporters.

    Walmiki, who was part of India's national men's team that took part in the 2016 Rio Games, also criticised those who were questioning Modi's intentions behind renaming the Khel Ratna award.

    "I don't see a political motive behind the PM's decision. The legendary Dhyan Chand has been rightly honoured by the government as I believe the country's highest sports award should be named after its greatest sporting icon. Other than Dhyan Chand, who can be regarded as the greatest in India?" he asked Sputnik on Friday.

    The Political Significance of Dhyan Chand in Uttar Pradesh

    Although a number of Indians echoed the same sentiments as Walmiki, there were others who claimed that Modi's decision to rename the Khel Ratna was a well-calculated move, considering the ruling party was trying to consolidate the votes of the Kushwahas [the caste to which Dhyan Chand belonged] during the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) state polls.

    There was a lot of chatter on micro-blogging platform Twitter, with a few taking Modi to task and calling his move a "political gimmick".

    They argued that it was part of a larger Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strategy for the elections in UP, scheduled to be held early next year.

    Dhyan Chand was born in the tourist city of Agra in the state, where the world famous Mughal monument Taj Mahal is. According to a few political commentators, BJP could reap the benefits of Modi's decision in the polls because Dhyan Chand is still a hero among the Kushwahas.

    However, political expert Sandeep Shastri didn't completely agree with them before saying "a wrong has been righted".

    "Is this done to gain political mileage? It's too early to say. People associate Dhyan Chand with sports and not the caste or the community he belongs to," he told Sputnik on Friday.

    "I think we will be doing the greatest disservice to Dhyan Chand by limiting his appeal to a particular caste. He was a national hero, and by saying that a national hero was being honoured to placate a particular caste group would be a great injustice to his name," Shastri added.

    "I would resist the temptation and desire to impute political motives to why it happened. I believe a wrong has been righted and I do hope many such wrongs will be righted," he concluded.

    The caste system in India has four major categories - Brahmins (priests), Kshatriyas (soldiers), Vaishyas (skilled labourers) and Shudras (non-skilled labourers).

    These are further divided into sub-castes which include Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes.

    Kushwahas belong to the Backward Classes.

    Related:

    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Indian Men's Field Hockey Team Stuns Germany 5-4, Claiming First Olympic Medal in 41 Years
    'Proud of This Team': PM Modi Praises Women Hockey Team's Courage Despite Defeat at Tokyo Olympics
    Tags:
    prime minister, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh, state, poll, Poll, poll, Polls, polls, Election, election, election, Elections, elections, elections, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, Summer Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Tokyo, Olympic games, Olympic Games, hockey, bronze, medal, medal, medals, medalist, gold medal, silver medal, Olympic champion, award, political, slam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse