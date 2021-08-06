'Proud of This Team': PM Modi Praises Women Hockey Team's Courage Despite Defeat at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Women's Field Hockey Team fell short of achieving their maiden Olympic medal after suffering a heartbreaking 3-4 loss to former champions Great Britain in a nerve-racking match on Friday. Although the defeat left Rani Rampal and her teammates in tears, their unflinching spirit and superlative performance was lauded by their opponents.

Despite the Indian Women Hockey Team's dream to clinch an Olympic medal having been shattered by Great Britain at Tokyo's Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation to heap praise on the team's awe-inspiring attempt against the Rio Olympic champs.

We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

He was joined by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised the team's stellar effort, saying that they have made the nation proud.

Several others, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, claimed they were left heartbroken by the defeat, but added that they were extremely happy with the way the team performed at the quadrennial sports mega-event in Japan's capital.

Well done #TeamIndia on giving your best and fighting till the very end. 🏑



Well done #TeamIndia on giving your best and fighting till the very end. 🏑

You may have lost the match but you have won our hearts. We are all very proud of you.#Hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 6, 2021

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

The performance of the Indian women’s hockey team has been one of the best stories of the Tokyo #Olympics They played as a team and gave it their all. Cannot ask for any more. Thank you for giving us fans so many wonderful memories 🙏🇮🇳🏑 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 6, 2021

Women's Hockey team gave their 100% efforts & that's all that matters! They secured the 4th rank in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and 6th on the World Ranking, the highest ever for India!



Very well played girls. You have truly made the nation proud.#WomenHockeyIndia @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/VbgqvBGdrP — Gurjant Singh (@Gurjant_Singh9) August 6, 2021

India’s daughters - our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you!



A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women’s hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better!



You have shown us the way.#Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XD9Dsqp9So — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2021

You made us dream, you made us proud! 🇮🇳 #womenhockeyindia — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2021

Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again @TheHockeyIndia . #IndvsGBR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2021

Congratulations to our hockey stars on a fantastic campaign. The medal will come but you have shown what you can do through your fitness and skill. And you would have inspired many young girls to win a hockey medal. 👏🏼👏🏽 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2021

A medal isn't the only measure of a champion. The #IND Women’s Hockey team proved this at Tokyo!



Proud of our Indian Women’s Hockey team 🇮🇳 🏑 You’ve taken the sport to new heights! The whole country is proud of you 👏🏻 You might have missed the medal but you won our hearts 👍🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 6, 2021

Thank you - that's all there is to say to our courageous women on our hockey team. No medal will match the encouragement, the will to dream and the hope you have given the young boys and girls of this country. You are my heroes. #TeamIndia #Hockey #Tokyo2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 6, 2021

Playing in their first medal match at the Olympics, the Indian women waged a valiant battle, but couldn't accomplish their goal of beating Great Britain's players who managed to outclass them in the final 15 minutes.

The Brits made a flying start in the contest, scoring the first goal in the second quarter. But the Indians began to rise to the occasion as in-form Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya delivered three strikes in quick succession to give them the lead in the third quarter.

With a score of 3-2 in India's favour, Rampal and her teammates looked set to make history.

But there was a twist as India was left with only 10 players after Udita was handed a yellow card by the referee.

The referee's decision was the second blow to India after Britain had equalised at 3-3 minutes before the fourth quarter.

The referee's decision cost India the match as it allowed their opponents to regroup and plan a new strategy.

As the British players launched an all-out attack against India, their victory was sealed by Grace Balsdon, who delivered the winning goal in the final quarter.