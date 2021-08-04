Register
04 August 2021
    Photo

    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics

    • Keturah Orji of the United States in action. Women's Triple Jump - Qualification
    • The Netherlands' Mathieu Van Der Poel crashes during the cycling mountain bike men's cross-country event at the Izu MTB Course in Izu on July 26, 2021.
    • Kristian Skinstad Saeveraas of Norway in action as an Argentinean player falls to the floor. Handball - Men - Group A, Yoyogi National Stadium
    • Japan's third baseman Yu Yamamoto (R top) falls into the photographer's area as she chases a fly ball during the sixth inning of the opening round game between Japan and the US.
    • Dutch goalkeeper Tess Wester (L) stops a ball past Norway's leftwing Camilla Herrem while falling during the women's preliminary round group A handball match between Norway and The Netherlands
    • Cyclists from Denmark and Great Britain during their teams' competition.
    • Italy's Enrico Garozzo (L) reacts as Japan's Koki Kano falls down during a men's epee individual qualifying bout.
    • Lucia Rodriguez of Spain reacts after competing in Women's 5000m athletics Round 1.
    • Basketball player Jacqueline Yang of the US falls during the final match against Russia.
    • Fiji's Ana Maria Naimasi (L) is tackled by Australia's Evania Pelite (bottom) and Charlotte Caslick (top) in the women's quarter-final rugby sevens match between Fiji and Australia.
    • Germany's Laura Ludwig falls on the sand while reaching for a shot in the women's preliminary beach volleyball pool F match between Switzerland and Germany.
    • Gabriel Medina of Brazil in action as he falls into the sea with his surfboard seen above him.
    • Nathan Sobey of Australia falls close to Obi Emegano of Nigeria during a men's Group B basketball match.
    • Hiroki Sakai of Japan and Javier Puado of Spain during the men's football semifinal.
    • Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    • Thailand's Arinadtha Chavatanont and Boleybawn Prince fall during the equestrian's eventing team and individual cross country.
    • Mexico's forward Uriel Antuna reacts in pain after a collision during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's semi-final football match between Mexico and Brazil.
    Keturah Orji of the United States in action. Women's Triple Jump - Qualification
    Sweat, pain and blood - these are probably the pillars of big sports. One can hardly avoid injuries and stress when choosing a sports career and working hard to perform at the Olympic Games.

    As this year's long-awaited Olympics is gradually coming to an end, photojournalists and cameramen try not to miss a single chance to capture the most outstanding and picturesque moments of the competitions. 

    When emotions run high and athletes are eager to achieve the best possible results, falling while performing their routine may be especially stressful. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the most impressive and even breathtaking falls of the Games' participants. 

    2020 Tokyo Olympics, athletes, injuries
