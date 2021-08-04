Twitter Goes Bonkers as India, Pakistan Renew Rivalry for Javelin Final at Tokyo Olympics

News of India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem making it to the final of the men's javelin at the Tokyo Olympics has fuelled scores of comments on Twitter.
Netizens are going crazy over the rivalry between the two countries as they anticipate a tight final.
India-Pakistan rivalry reignited at #TokyoOlympics:— Hunain Khalid (@HunainKhalidd) August 4, 2021
Arshad Nadeem 🇵🇰 & Neeraj Chopra 🇮🇳 will battle it out for gold and glory in men's javelin throw final on Saturday 7th August, 2021. pic.twitter.com/1Cru7BFkjO
Remember this beautiful moment from 2018 Asian Games? 🇮🇳🇵🇰— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2021
India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be competing again in javelin throw at #Tokyo2020.#NeerajChopra | #Athletics pic.twitter.com/A2pXSKLAEy
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who ditched cricket for athletics as a teenager, qualifies for javelin final. After settling for bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, Nadeem had said Indian star Neeraj Chopra was his inspiration. #Athletics #Olympics pic.twitter.com/XfsVFMr26G— Santhosh Kumar (@giffy6ty) August 4, 2021
Pakistan 🇵🇰 vs India 🇮🇳 Final of Javelin throw in #TokyoOlympics2020— Abdul Musawar Saleem Jutt🇵🇰 (@JuttMusawar19) August 4, 2021
Congratulations #ArshadNadeem shahzady for qualifying to the final only one push is remaining.
Arshad Nadeem PAK vs Neeraj Chopra IND on 7th August don't forget it's independence month of Both Countries🏆💚 pic.twitter.com/qVTMLyhxYN
The only event at @Tokyo2020 in which an Indian tops his pool and a Pakistani tops his pool #Javelin— Disha Oberoi (@OberoiD) August 4, 2021
Neeraj Chopra 86.65m
Arshad Nadeem 85.16m
This should be exciting! #Cheer4India @afiindia
Comparing him with fast bowlers , Neeraj puts everything in his final stride reminds me of Shoaib Akhtar . Whereas Arshad Nadeem generates power through his arms reminds me of Jofra Archer 😂— Aman (@BeInG_a_MaN1) August 4, 2021
It's going to be yet another sporting face off between the Arch rivals #INDvsPAK at the biggest stage at 🗼.— 🇮🇳𝕄𝕣.ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕫𝕙𝕚🏹 (@Mrpavanazhi) August 4, 2021
🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra will compete with 🇵🇰Arshad Nadeem in the Men's Javelin throw finals.
Yet another reason for Neeraj to step up the gas. Adrenaline rush for fans.💪 pic.twitter.com/aTgQwQciq4
While Chopra topped Group A in with a spectacular throw of 86.65 metres in his first attempt, Nadeem, who is an Asian Games bronze medalist, surprised Group B as he registered 85.16 metres at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital.
World champion Johannes Vetter qualified for the final with a throw of 85.64 metres. The German has recorded the longest throw this season with 96.29m, a feat he achieved at the European Team Championships in Poland.
Chopra has so far thrown the second longest distance this season – 88.07 metres at the Indian Grand Prix in March.
The men's javelin final will be held on 7 August – Chopra, Nadeem, and Vetter will be going head to head for gold.
