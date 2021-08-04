Register
06:30 GMT04 August 2021
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw - Qualification - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021. Neeraj Chopra of India reacts

    Tweeps Rejoice as Neeraj Chopra Becomes First Indian Olympian to Qualify for Javelin Final

    © REUTERS / ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL
    Sport
    by
    In a country not known for its prowess in track and field events, Neeraj Chopra appears to be a cut above. Regarded as one of India's brightest prospects, he is tipped to end the nation's medal drought in the Japanese capital.

    Indian fans erupted in joy on Twitter after track and field star Neeraj Chopra made history on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever Indian athelete to qualify for the javelin throw final at the Olympics.

    The 23-year-old Chopra, who is ranked No. 4 in the world, secured his place in the final with a throw of 86.65m in the qualification round of the Tokyo Games.

    While Chopra topped the qualification round by managing a throw of 86.65m in his first attempt, pre-tournament favourite and world champion Johannes Vetter failed to even clear the 84m mark in his initial two attempts before qualifying with a throw of 85.64m.

    Vetter's performance in the qualifiers came as a surprise, considering he has consistently achieved throws of 90m+ in the recent past.

    But on Wednesday, sports loving people in India started posting about their hopes and greetings for the young athlete on social media

    Meanwhile, Chopra arrived in Tokyo on the back of his best display at the Indian Grand Prix in March, where he broke his own national record with a throw of 88.07m.

    On the other hand, just a couple of months before the quadrennial sports mega-event, top-ranked Vetter of Germany had cleared the season's best of 96.29m at the European Team Championships in Poland.

    Earlier this year, Vetter had stunned the world by recording throws of 90m+ in seven consecutive competitions.

    Despite Chopra's heroics at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, the javelin event ended in disappointment for India, as Shivpal Singh failed to qualify for the final.

    Shivpal was unsuccessful in breaching the automatic qualification mark of 83.50, finishing 27th among 31 conteners with his best throw recorded at 76.40m.

    The men's javelin final will be held on 7 August, where Chopra will hope to become the first-ever Indian track and field athlete to claim an Olympic medal.

