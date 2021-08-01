PV Sindhu Makes History in Tokyo, Becoming First Indian Woman to Claim Two Olympic Medals

Some of the biggest names among India's Olympians, including archer Deepika Kumari, shooter Manu Bhaker, and boxers Mary Kom and Amit Panghal disappointed fans with their dismal performances in Tokyo. But not Sindhu, as she clinched her second medal in the Games.

Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu of India made history at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

Sindhu, who won a silver medal in Rio in 2016, defeated China's He Bingjiao in straight games in the bronze medal match at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in the Japanese capital. She is now the second Indian ever to win back-to-back medals at the Olympics.

With her 21-13, 21-15 triumph over her Chinese opponent, Sindhu, also became the only Indian woman to secure two Olympic medals.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only other Indian to achieve a similar feat. Kumar won a bronze in Beijing followed by a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Sindhu was off to a flying start in the match as she raced to a 14-8 lead in the opening game with relative ease.

To dominate the proceedings from all four corners of the court, the Indian employed an ultra-aggressive strategy in the contest.

From picture perfect smashes to delicate drop shots to great angles, Sindhu showed off the entire repertoire of her craft against He, eventually capturing the first game 21-13 in just 23 minutes.

In the second game, it was Sindhu's defence and her variations that caused more problems for the 24-year-old from China, who simply had no answer to the Indian's play throughout the clash.

Sindhu's all-out attack continued to pay rich dividends as she never allowed her challenger to put any kind of pressure on her.

While He tried to mount a comeback midway through the second game, it was countered immaculately by the star Indian shuttler as she succeeded in keeping her quiet.

After Sindhu saw He was desperate to make a match of it, she altered her tactics, slowed down the game, and tired her opponent down in the rallies as she moved her around from one side to the other.

In the end, it turned out to be an absolute masterclass from Sindhu as she wrapped up a comfortable win in 53 minutes.