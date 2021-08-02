'Mother of All Upsets': Twitter Ignites as Indian Women's Field Hockey Team Makes History in Tokyo

In what was perhaps one of the biggest upset in field hockey in the history of the Olympics, the Indian women's field hockey team knocked out three-time champions Australia from the Tokyo Games on Monday. India's win was all the more remarkable considering they had lost their first three matches in the Japanese capital.

The Indian women's field hockey team's historic win over Australia was hailed on social media, with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag leading the tributes on Twitter.

Other celebs also joined in lavishing praise on the Rani Rampal-led side as not many expected them to win the game, considering they had put up a poor show at the start of their campaign in Tokyo.

The reaction of the country's leading sports stars and fans came after the Indian women's hockey team made history.

Rampal and her girls stunned the 1988, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Champions Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals to reach their maiden Olympic semifinals at Tokyo's Oi Hockey Stadium.

A few Indian supporters even called it the 'mother of all upsets', while some dubbed it "stunning".

India beat Australia 1-0 to reach semis in the women’s hockey at Tokyo. This might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament. So proud of our ladies!! 🇮🇳🏑 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021

Well done @TheHockeyIndia 🇮🇳!! Was a tough #Hockey match, but your defence held out until the end. @savitahockey, the 'Great Wall of India' - could not be beaten! Best of luck in the semi & grand finals.

#TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #IndiaKaGame https://t.co/ZftxM0mUtY pic.twitter.com/eqai47XR0g — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) August 2, 2021

Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi!

Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.

Chak De India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021

Mother of all upsets! That is quite something. Haven’t screamed this much in a long time for a sporting result. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 2, 2021

i know they made a really fantastic movie about an indian women's hockey team winning a world cup. it wasn't a patch on this. WHAT. A. MOMENT#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 2, 2021

#TeamIndia Women qualified into #Hockey #Olympics after 36 long years in 2016 and 5 years later they have qualified into Semi-Final of the #Tokyo2020 - One of the greatest moments in Indian sports history. pic.twitter.com/PynHHBgzxK — shruz bunkr 🇮🇳 (@shruzjalori_) August 2, 2021

India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the hero of India's victory as her goal in the second quarter proved to be the ultimate difference between the two sides.

After Kaur gave India the lead, the Indian defenders managed to survive the Australian attacks on their goal posts during the remainder of the match.

On the other hand, India wasted a few more opportunities as they couldn't take advantage of the three penalty corners they created in the game.

Their failure to convert the penalty corners, though, didn't cost them much as they eventually won the encounter 1-0 to book their place in the last 4 stage of the competition.