Register
09:26 GMT02 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Women - Quarterfinal - Australia v India - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - 2 August 2021. Players of India celebrate after winning their match.

    'Mother of All Upsets': Twitter Ignites as Indian Women's Field Hockey Team Makes History in Tokyo

    © REUTERS / BERNADETT SZABO
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083506127_0:0:2194:1233_1200x675_80_0_0_3268d6a937717ba28cc189836d1ff8b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108021083505757-mother-of-all-upsets-twitter-ignites-as-indian-womens-field-hockey-team-makes-history-in-tokyo/

    In what was perhaps one of the biggest upset in field hockey in the history of the Olympics, the Indian women's field hockey team knocked out three-time champions Australia from the Tokyo Games on Monday. India's win was all the more remarkable considering they had lost their first three matches in the Japanese capital.

    The Indian women's field hockey team's historic win over Australia was hailed on social media, with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag leading the tributes on Twitter.

    Other celebs also joined in lavishing praise on the Rani Rampal-led side as not many expected them to win the game, considering they had put up a poor show at the start of their campaign in Tokyo.

    The reaction of the country's leading sports stars and fans came after the Indian women's hockey team made history.

    Rampal and her girls stunned the 1988, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Champions Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals to reach their maiden Olympic semifinals at Tokyo's Oi Hockey Stadium.

    A few Indian supporters even called it the 'mother of all upsets', while some dubbed it "stunning".

    Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was the hero of India's victory as her goal in the second quarter proved to be the ultimate difference between the two sides.

    After Kaur gave India the lead, the Indian defenders managed to survive the Australian attacks on their goal posts during the remainder of the match.

    On the other hand, India wasted a few more opportunities as they couldn't take advantage of the three penalty corners they created in the game.

    Their failure to convert the penalty corners, though, didn't cost them much as they eventually won the encounter 1-0 to book their place in the last 4 stage of the competition.

    Related:

    IOC Says No Positive Doping Tests Among Russian Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Celebs, Cricketers and Indian Sports Stars Go Gaga Over PV Sindhu's Historic Feat in Tokyo
    'Worst Match': Coach Marijne Fumes as Indian Women's Hockey Team Suffers 3rd Straight Loss in Tokyo
    Tags:
    hockey, hockey, Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, Olympics 2016, Rio Olympics, Rio Olympics, 2016 Olympics, 2016 Olympics, Summer Olympics, Tokyo, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, stunning victory, upset, history, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Olympians, Olympic champion, world champion
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faster, Higher, Stronger - and Funny: Most Hilarious Photos From Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Faster, Higher, Stronger - and Funny: Most Hilarious Photos From Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse