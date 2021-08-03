Register
10:33 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's High Jump - Medal Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Gold medallists, Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar pose on the podium

    'Just Magical': Two Friends Share Gold, Swimmer Drops F-Bomb, and Other Viral Moments of Tokyo 2020

    © REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083515269_0:0:3082:1734_1200x675_80_0_0_e1b8b27a8ed70c99dd814b502052fa58.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108031083514272-just-magical-two-friends-share-gold-swimmer-drops-f-bomb-and-other-viral-moments-of-tokyo-2020/

    Winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games is a lifelong dream for most athletes. Sometimes, though, Olympians get carried away after their win, letting their emotions do all the talking. Tokyo 2020 has been witness to several such moments that have gone viral on social media.

    An extraordinary emotional moment was witnessed at the Olympic Stadium in Japan's capital city over the weekend just as Italian Gianmarco Tamberi was declared the joint gold medal winner in the men's high jump, in what was a highly dramatic finish to the event.

    Both Tamberi and his friend and overwhelming favourite Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar recorded a jump of 2.37 metres to share the gold. But it was their celebration which caught wide attention after their heroics on the field.

    Belarus' Maksim Nedasekau also recorded a best clearance of 2.37 metres, but missed out on the top prize because of a failed attempt earlier.

    On the other hand, Barshim and the Italian didn't register a failed attempt until that stage.

    However, when Tamberi and the Qatari tried to clear the 2.39-metre mark, they failed, not just once, but three times.

    After three successive failed attempts at 2.39, Tamberi and Barshim couldn't break the deadlock. The contest remained on an even keel with the scores tied at 2.37 metres. At this juncture, both friends started a conversation with a Tokyo Games official, who suggested that the matter could be decided by a "jump-off".

    A "jump-off" is like a penalty shoot-out in football, as both the jumpers are given one jump each and whosoever registers the best jump is declared the winner.

    However, Barshim's subsequent words not only left the Olympic official speechless but stunned Tamberi as well.

    "Can we have two golds?" Barshim asked the official.

    Once he nodded in approval, the two athletes hugged each other as they celebrated their historic triumph.

    Their unique display of sportsmanship wowed fans from around the globe, with some social media users declaring it their "favourite Olympic moment".

    For Tamberi, life came full circle as he had broken his leg in Rio and there were doubts as to whether he could compete again. But he managed to overcome adversity to clinch the gold in a remarkable sequence of events at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

    "I still can't believe it happened," he said. "Sharing with a friend is even more beautiful ... It was just magical."

    Barshim described it as a dream which had finally come true.

    "This is a dream I don't want to wake up from," he said after his gold medal winning feat. "I have been through a lot. It's been five years that I have been waiting, with injuries and a lot of setbacks."

    Barshim also spoke about why he chose to share the biggest prize in the Olympics.

    "He's one of my best friends. Not only on the track, but outside of the track," Barshim said. "We're always together almost. True spirit, sportsman spirit, coming here and delivering this message. Appreciate what he's done, he appreciates what I've done. This is amazing."

    From Tambery and Barshim's extraordinary moment of friendship to Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown dropping a F-bomb in excitement, to Ariarne Titmus' coach's wild celebrations to Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado paying tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, here are the most viral moments of the Tokyo Games so far.

    Australian Swimmer Kaylee McKeown Drops F-Bomb

    Australia's Kaylee McKeown couldn't contain her emotions after she set a new Olympic record to claim the 100m backstroke gold medal in Tokyo on 27 July.

    Immediately after her victory at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the Aussie sensation was seen using the f-word on live TV during an interview with the country's Olympic broadcaster Channel 7 about her heroics in the pool.

    Nathan Templeton, the interviewer, spoke to McKeown before asking if she wanted to send a message back home to her sister and mother.

    "What did you like to say to your mum and your sister for now?" Templeton asked.

    Forgetting that she was at the Olympics, where millions were watching her, McKeown replied "F**k yeah". But she immediately covered her face with her hands after realising that she had uttered an expletive on camera.

    Group of Israeli Athletes Ruin an 'Anti-Sex' Bed in Tokyo's Olympic Village

    Israeli athlete Ben Wanger became a major figure in the 'bed wars' in Tokyo after he posted a controversial video on TikTok. In the video, Wanger can be seen breaking the so-called anti-sex bed in the Games Village on 27 July.

    The baseball player said that his team received many eager inquiries from their supporters regarding their beds in the Olympic Village. "So today we're gonna check and see how many Israelis it takes to break one of these cardboard beds," the athlete remarked.

    In the video, he jumped up and down on the cardboard sleeping platform and then other athletes from the Israeli national team joined him on the bed. The frame finally collapsed under the weight of the nine Olympian bed researchers.

    According to Forbes, it had been falsely rumoured on social media that the cardboard beds were designed to only be able to bear the weight of one person in order to prevent casual sex. As Forbes explains, the beds were in fact part of a recycling initiative, and had nothing to do with attempts to thwart coronavirus through the prevention of intimacy among athletes.

    Costa Rican Gymnast Luciana Alvarado Pays Tribute to Black Lives Matter Movement

    18-year-old Luciana Alvarado wrapped up her floor routine during the qualifying event in Tokyo on one knee, while holding her head back before raising her right fist in the air in a tribute to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

    Her floor routine was beautifully choreographed on what was a homage to the BLM movement.

    The Black Lives Matter movement was rekindled in May 2020 after a black American former convict named George Floyd died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

    Alvarado's tribute instantly went viral on social media because she risked her career while performing the act.

    The International Olympic Council (IOC) rules prohibit participating athletes from making any kind of political statements or protests at Olympic venues.

    Any athlete indulging in such acts is penalised heavily, including monetary fines, medals stripped and a ban from participation in future events.

    Ariarne Titmus Wild Celebrations After Australian Claims Gold in Women's 400m Freestyle

    There are celebrations, then there are wild celebrations and then there is Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus' coach's Dean Boxall's way to celebrate.

    After Titmus outclassed American legend and reigning champion Katie Ledecky in the women's 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, in what was billed as one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport at the Olympics, Boxall's celebrations broke the internet within hours.

    Boxall not only pumped his fist in the sky, but tore his mask off and hip-thrusted a railing in the stands, becoming an instant darling of meme makers in Tokyo.

    British Diver Tom Daley Seen Knitting in the Stands

    Two-time world champion, British diver Tom Daley, who won a first gold medal at the Olympics in the synchronised 10m platform event in Tokyo last week, was seen knitting in the stands as he watched the women's diving final on 1 August.

    Daley has claimed that knitting is not just his hobby, but his 'secret weapon.'

    The 27-year-old diver's act was caught on camera after he was seen concentrating on knitting needles, despite his countrywomen participating in the women's final.

    His pictures created a furore on the internet with many hailing him for his progressive thoughts.

    Related:

    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    As Ariarne Titmus Stuns Katie Ledecky in 400m Freestyle, What Are Other Big Upsets at Tokyo Games?
    Tags:
    Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, Summer Olympics, Tokyo, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, swimming, swimming pool, swimming, medal, medal, medals, medalist, gold medal, silver medal, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, knee, gymnast, gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, Costa Rica, Australia, Mutaz Essa Barshim, Viral, viral, viral video, Viral Video, official, Olympic champion, friendship, best moments, sensation, camera, Olympians, athletes, International Olympic Committee, International Olympic Committee (IOC), political protest, protest
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse