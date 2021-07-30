Twitterati Hail Lovlina Borgohain as Female Boxer Secures India's Second Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Prior to Lovlina Borgohain's feat, it was weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won the country's first medal – a silver – in the Japanese capital on the opening day of the games.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain came in for praise from Twitter users as she secured the country's second medal at the Tokyo Olympics by storming into the semis of the women's welterweight event on Friday. Incidentally, she had been beaten by the same opponent four times in previous clashes at different platforms.

Swelling with pride! First ever Olympic medal brought to Assam, secured by @LovlinaBorgohai. Momentous day for my community and entire nation. Rooting for more such phenomenal performances!



অসম আৰু ভাৰতৰ নাম বিশ্বৰ দৰবাৰত জিলিকাই তোলা।#LovlinaBorgohain #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/BzMkRy6cwL — Ankita Rajkhowa (@rajkhowa_ankita) July 30, 2021

Lovlina has entered the Semi Finals !



Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today!



We’ve been glued to the tv screen watching you in action! https://t.co/s1Tk1BGxV7 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2021

An assured medal for #LovlinaBorgohain . She has Made the country super proud. The grit of our girls is something which has been a great inspiration. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0wMTP1Y1q7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 30, 2021

This is a BIG punch ❤️



You continue to make us proud #LovlinaBorgohain and keep India’s flag high & shining at #TokyoOlympics2020.



Well done 👏 @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/RYFACkNXUN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2021

Women keep India's flag flying at the #Olympics.



Boxer #LovlinaBorgohain enters semi-finals of the women's welterweight category. Assures India a second medal. 🇮🇳



We wish her all the luck as she packs a punch into her hunt for gold at #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/COBVHZtQhK — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 30, 2021

Since 1994, I have seen only bad news coming out of our state.



Insurgency, bomb blasts, floods and earthquakes.



Assam needed this. The 3.2 crore civilisation needed this.



Bronze medal (atleast) confirmed for #LovlinaBorgohain.



She is a product of peace and stability pic.twitter.com/QZuJiwTzAt — Nibir Deka (@nibirdeka) July 30, 2021

The 23-year-old from the north-eastern state of Assam crushed Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei 4-1 in the quarterfinals to become just the second Indian female after the legendary Mary Kom to claim a medal at the Olympics.

Mary Kom won a bronze medal at the 2012 games in London.

CREATES HISTORY 🤩@LovlinaBorgohai puts up a brilliant performance and secures 1st medal for 🇮🇳 from boxing in 69 kg at @Tokyo2020 She beat Chinese Taipei's Chen NC 4-1 in QF to reach semis 🥳#RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/28cpzoUxZY — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 30, 2021

​Lovlina began the bout on a strong note, edging out her rival 3-2 in the first round.

However, the following round was where the match was won. Lovlina came into her own and delivered a series of spectacular punches at Nien-Chin, ultimately winning the second round 5-0.

The impact of Lovlina's second round demolition of Nien-Chin was reflected in the ensuing rounds as the Assamese girl cruised into the semis with a minimum of fuss.

Lovlina's medal is also India's third medal in boxing at the Olympics.

Before Lovlina, only two Indians had won a medal in the world's biggest sports competition.

While Vijender Singh opened India's account in the sport by capturing a bronze medal in Beijing in 2008, Mary Kom replicated Singh's accomplishment four years later in London.

However, despite assuring herself of a bronze medal, Lovlina wasn't satisfied with her efforts. She is targeting a gold medal at Tokyo's Kokugikan Arena.

"It's only bronze right now. I will answer all questions, after the Olympic gold", she told Indian media in Tokyo after her historic feat.

"It wasn't about proving anything to anyone. I just had to prove it to myself. I had lost to her four times before. This is where I could have taken my revenge. I made no strategy. I thought, whatever happens, I will see it in the ring. I will adapt to the situation", Lovlina added.

In the semis, Lovlina will be up against the might of Turkey's reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli, who overcame Anna Lysenko of Ukraine in her quarterfinal contest.