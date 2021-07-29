'Forever Legend': Twitter Erupts After Boxing Icon Mary Kom Suffers Shock Loss at Tokyo Olympics

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, popularly known as Mary Kom, is a six-time world champion and the only female boxer from India to win a gold medal at the Olympics. She won a bronze medal at the London Games in 2012.

Many social media users, including Indian sports stars, paid rich tributes to Mary Kom after the Indian boxing legend suffered a shock defeat in the Round of 16 of the women's flyweight (51 kg) event on Thursday.

Among the first to hail the iconic boxer's glorious career was the country's only individual gold medallist Abhinav Bindra after Mary Kom lost to Rio 2016 bronze medal winner Ingrit Valencia of Colombia by the thinnest of margins at Tokyo's Kokugikan Arena.

Only admiration and respect for @MangteC ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 29, 2021

Nothing but gratitude. Thank you Mary Kom.



Even in bowing out, you gave your opponent one of the toughest fights of her life.



There will be boxing greats. There will be sporting greats. There will be once in a lifetime greats. And there will be you. #Boxing pic.twitter.com/6FN89NcBWE — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) July 29, 2021

#MaryKom may have lost but her plucky performance & graceful acceptance of defeat was heart-winning. And an education. This is the mettle & character that defines gr8 sportspersons. As a nation we owe Mary everlasting gratitude: for trail she’s blazed, legacy she leaves behind — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 29, 2021

End of a glorious career, Mary Kom won the second and third round but the first round was the difference between her spot in the quarter-final in #Boxing in #Tokyo2020 - The legend will live forever. pic.twitter.com/oJcDpaEYe2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 29, 2021

Literally Tears in eyes 🥺 , End of a glorious Mary Kom era, She fought like a tigress couldn't win but History will always recognize as A Legendary Boxer of India. pic.twitter.com/rmyyd5Mm0q — Mukul Hinoniya ✨ (@iMukulhinoniya) July 29, 2021

The 38-year-old from the state of Manipur in India's northeast looked a bit unfortunate to lose to Valencia, as the two boxers won a round each at the start of the contest.

Mary Kom, who had not lost to the Colombian star in her previous two matches, was beaten 3-2 by the 11th ranked boxer in their third head-to-head encounter.

The 3-2 verdict was a close call, considering both boxers had matched each other almost punch for punch.

With her defeat to Valencia, Mary Kom's hopes of ending her career with a medal at the Olympics also ended.

Before she boarded the flight to Tokyo, Mary Kom had announced that the games in the Japanese capital would be her last.