Pizza Giant Domino's Announces 'Free Pizzas for Life' for India's First Tokyo Medalist Chanu Mirabai

26-year-old Indian weightlifter Chanu Mirabai won the first medal for the country in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and others congratulated the weightlifter for her stellar performance as she ended the country’s dry spell of 21 years in the weightlifting category.

The American multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino’s has announced it was providing “free pizzas for life” to Indian weightlifter Chanu Mirabai after she expressed her desire to eat pizza after winning the Silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting category on Saturday.

When asked what, after having been on a strict diet during the training, she would like to eat now after winning the medal, Mirabai said in an interview with Indian news channel NDTV: “First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today.”

In response, Domino’s India tweeted: “@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life… Congratulations again!!”

​The Imphal team of Domino’s even went to the home of the Olympic medallist and delivered a pizza.

Pratik Pota, CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, the Master Franchisee of Domino's Pizza in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, with sole and exclusive rights to own and operate Domino's Pizza restaurants in these territories, shared this on Twitter.

​Soon after the announcement by the fast-food chain giant, Twitter users flooded the microblogging site with positive responses.

​Chanu Mirabai won a Silver medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting competition on Saturday as she lifted a total weight of 202 kg. China's Hou Zhihui, who picked a combined weight total of 210 kg, secured the gold medal.