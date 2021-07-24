India Wins First Medal at Tokyo Olympics as Chanu Mirabai Bags Silver in Women's Weightlifting

Ending India's wait for its first medal in the Tokyo Olympics medal, 26-year old Indian weightlifter Chanu Mirabai on Saturday won a silver medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting competition. The Indian athlete lifted a total weight of 202kg.
— Olympics (@Olympics) July 24, 2021
China's Hou Zhihui, who picked a combined weight total of 210kgs, secured a gold medal.
— Olympics (@Olympics) July 24, 2021
This is India's best start since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as the country has not won any medal, let alone a silver in the first two days of the games in the past.
Minutes after she secured the medal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and hailed her performance. In a tweet, PM Modi said that the Manipur weightlifter would motivate other Indian athletes.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021
President of India Ramnath Kovind also took to Twitter to congratulate Mirabai Chanu.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021
Many sports stars and celebrities also took to Twitter and congratulated Mirabai for her stellar performance.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2021
— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 24, 2021
— Akhil kumar (@Akhilkumarboxer) July 24, 2021
— Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) July 24, 2021
Soon after Mirabai won the medal, social media users also started posting stories of her childhood hardship and about her village in Indian state Manipur.
— Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) July 24, 2021
— Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) July 24, 2021
