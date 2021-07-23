Register
18:15 GMT23 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. Flag bearers Harmanpreet Singh of India and Mary Kom Hmangte of India lead their contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

    India's Athletics Federation Threaten Action Against Athletes Who Underperform at Tokyo Olympics

    © REUTERS / KAI PFAFFENBACH
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083449331_0:0:3641:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d5006f8102d08c75971b0486ca623d4d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107231083448200-indias-athletics-federation-threaten-action-against-athletes-who-underperform-at-tokyo-olympics/

    The Summer Olympics kicked off with a four-hour opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday. The Games started with a subdued but celebratory performance by Japanese artists at the National Stadium without spectators to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infections at the Olympic venues.

    The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has warned the country's track and field athletes that action will be taken against them if they underperform at the Tokyo Olympics.

    The threat of action from AFI president, Adille Sumariwalla, came after the federation decided against withdrawing the names of long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and 20km race walker Kolothum Thodi (KT) Irfan from the Olympics despite their recent struggles with form.  

    He revealed that both Sreeshankar and Irfan have left their coaches unimpressed with their efforts during the fitness trials held in the South Indian city of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

    However, Sumariwalla said that despite Sreeshankar and Irfan's underwhelming performance in Bengaluru, the decision not to pull them out of the Games was unanimous.

    "The coaches have promised that their respective athletes would give their best in Tokyo. Sreeshankar’s father and coach have assured of good performance from his athlete."
    "If athletes do not perform well in the Olympics, we will take action against them," sending a clear message to Indian athletes who have boarded their flights to Tokyo.

    Questions were raised about Sreeshankar's selection for the Games because he could only achieve a jump of 7.48m during the fitness trials.

    It was a remarkable drop from his best jump of 8.26m, which he had produced at the Federation Cup in March to book his spot for the Olympics in the Japanese capital.  

    Vivek Kumar Satti, an athletics coach at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonepat in the state of Haryana supported AFI's act of warning their players ahead of their events in Tokyo.

    "AFI is right as athletes who underperform despite getting world-class facilities and support from the federation must realise that they are representing the country and wearing the India jersey is not to be taken lightly," Satti told Sputnik on Friday.

    However, an Indian Olympian, who spoke to Sputnik on the condition of anonymity, said: "The AFI president has put undue pressure on the athletes with his harsh words, but they should take these words in the right spirit and produce their best Olympic performance ever in Tokyo."

    Track and field competitions in Tokyo will start with the Men's 3000m Steeplechase on 30 July.

    Related:

    The Olympics Nightmare: What Happens If an Athlete Tests COVID-19 Positive During Tokyo Games
    Tokyo 2020: India Off to a Disastrous Start as Deepika Kumari, Men's Archers Disappoint on Day 1
    Protesters Take to Streets as Olympic Games Open in Tokyo
    Tags:
    International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Olympic Committee, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, warning, warning, a threat, threat, threat, threat, Summer Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, athletics
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse