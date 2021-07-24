'Karen' Style: US Team's 'Pretentious' Olympic Outfits, Designed by Ralph Lauren, Obliterated Online

The Olympic Games in Tokyo have just kicked off, but many Americans have already been disappointed by their team - not because of poor performance by the athletes themselves, but due to their "dull" and "pretentious" outfits.
This year, the design created by Ralph Lauren (also the official designer for the US Olympic team back in 2008) faced a wave of criticism and derision from users online, as they compared it to stereotypic "elite school" uniforms, "yacht club" outfits, "Karen" dresses, and many other things.
Why do the Team USA outfits look like they'd report you to HR for cursing pic.twitter.com/ZjsBKcFAGb— Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) July 23, 2021
Did you see those cool outfits Team USA wore at the opening ceremony? https://t.co/EcOE2i0Y6T pic.twitter.com/gqKJdA8EF0— Barbara Segal (@BarbaraSegalPR) July 23, 2021
Team USA outfits are so boring compared to some of the other countries tbh— indecisive yyks (@yyksyyks) July 24, 2021
The roasting of the Olympic @TeamUSA outfits is what I am living for!! #weneedtodobetter https://t.co/GSFqkcApCf— Olivia LaTrice (@livyhut12) July 23, 2021
Ok, maybe this could be the new Team USA outfit pic.twitter.com/DvLt7BYwRF— Andrew DeMillo (@ademillo) July 24, 2021
Team USA in their Ralph Lauren opening ceremony outfits pic.twitter.com/oue8fx1qnQ— mallory (@malgricoskie) July 24, 2021
Ralph Lauren was watching his favorite movie, Caddy Shack, when designing this year's Team USA's outfits for @NBCOlympics -- If he is doing @RyderCupUSA this year as well maybe he could be inspired by a different character. pic.twitter.com/Z42r3WsHw3— Liz Kline (@lizkline) July 23, 2021
Omg, loving #TeamUSA Ralph Lauren outfits!!! 😌😌😌 pic.twitter.com/EfZq3yfC41— Cajun Catracha (@CajunCatracha) July 23, 2021
The Team USA Ralph Lauren outfits look like they’re meeting at the Yacht Club for brandy after a hard day of watching their trust fund grow. pic.twitter.com/6HYVljTLzx— JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) July 23, 2021
The rest of the world to Team USA in their opening ceremony outfits pic.twitter.com/4DvApGis8h— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 23, 2021
