Jordan Henderson Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Response as Germany Sealed Last 16 Euro Clash With England

Having secured a place in the knockout stages of the Euro 2020, the England team was able to sit back and watch the final set of group games on Wednesday night, eager to learn who they would face as runners-up from Group F, dubbed the “Group of Death”.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp texted his outfit’s midfielder Jordan Henderson the moment Germany clinched their last 16 tie with England in the European Football Championship (Euro 2020), reported Liverpool Echo.

The Liverpool captain admitted:

“Yes, he has been in touch. As soon as the final whistle went he just sent a smiley face emoji!”

Henderson, the sole representative of Liverpool FC in the England national football team, also known as The Three Lions, at the tournament, extolled Klopp’s “influence at Liverpool, saying:

“…Because of the charisma he's got a lot of people love him even if you're a neutral fan... So he's been a big part of English football in the Premier League.”

Germany advanced from the European Championship Group F to score late against Hungary on 23 June.

The team’s convincing 4-2 win against Portugal was followed up with a nerve-wracking 2-2 draw against underdogs Hungary that allowed Germany to finally clinch the clash with England at Wembley next Tuesday.

Despite England having suffered in major tournaments at the hands of the Germans, Henderson insisted:

“We don't think too much about the history. It's about the here and now for us. We're focusing on what Germany are good at, the areas we can exploit, what we can do to hurt them.”

Jordan Henderson also weighed in on the possibility that England will have to face penalties if there is a tie. England’s Gareth Southgate missed such a shot against the Germans at Euro 96. The footballer made reference to how three years ago the Three Lions won a shootout to beat Colombia on their way to a World Cup semi final.

“Overcoming the penalty shoot-out in the World Cup was a big thing mentally for everyone. So I do feel as though we've improved with that, over the last few years, definitely, and again that's going to be a big thing on Tuesday. We always practice penalties all the time. We take it seriously. It’s important you’re clear in your mind if you do need to take a penalty,” said the Reds midfielder.

He added: “The gaffer will decide his penalty takers on the night. But I’ll always take one.”

Looking ahead towards the face-off with Germany, Henderson said that he knows what England need to do.

“It’s especially important to keep the ball, especially against Germany. They’re a fantastic team who have very good, technical players who can dominate games with the ball so you need to be really solid without the ball… They are top-class players all over the pitch… We’ll know them and we’ll watch their games in the Euros as well.”