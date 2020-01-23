'It's the Most Unthankful Job': Jurgen Klopp Reportedly Hails Jordan Henderson as Liverpool Captain

Klopp's kudos come days after Liverpool defeated Manchester United 2:0 in a home match during the 23rd round of the English championship.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Jordan Henderson is getting the credit he deserves as the football club's captain, even though it's "the most unthankful job in the world".

Klopp believes that previous season was important for Henderson and his job as manager was to help him realise the level he reached.

“There were a lot of good games…which were not seen as good games (by many of the fans). I didn’t realise it, so thank God somebody told me so I could help him maybe a little bit to judge these things right. People maybe needed to get used to that, that somebody who is not Steven Gerrard has the captain’s armband and he didn’t get the credit he would have deserved. It’s important that I can say I’m completely happy with the performance even when the public perception is different,” Klopp said, as quoted by the Mirror.

Jordan Brian Henderson plays as a midfielder and links the defensive line and the attacking line, and also has a strong and well-placed strike.

Since the 2015/2016 season, the captain of Liverpool, in this capacity, has led the team to victory in the UEFA Champions League 2018/2019. He played for England in the 2012 and 2016 European Championships, and in the 2014 and 2018 World Championships.