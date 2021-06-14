Register
00:35 GMT14 June 2021
    Netherlands v Ukraine - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 13, 2021 Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates

    Dutch Team Beats Ukraine 3:2 at UEFA Euro 2020

    © REUTERS / PETER DEJONG
    Sport
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands won against Ukraine’s national team at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

    The Sunday Group C match between the Netherlands and Ukraine in Amsterdam ended with a score of 3:2 with Denzel Dumfries scoring the decisive goal . Earlier in the day, Austria won against North Macedonia 3:1 in Bucharest.

    The Netherlands will now face Austria in Amsterdam on June 17, while the Ukrainians will play against North Macedonia in Bucharest on the same day.

    On Saturday, Belgium defeated Russia 3:0 in their opening 2020 UEFA Euro Cup match in St. Petersburg.

    This year, the football competition is being held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

    Russia will play against Finland in St. Petersburg on June 16. Belgium will play against Denmark in Copenhagen the following day.

    The final is scheduled for July 11 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

