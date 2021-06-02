Duke Blue Devils Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski Reportedly Set to Retire After Season

The coach for Duke's Blue Devils, Mike Krzyzewski, is planning to retire after the end of the 2021-22 basketball season, ESPN reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
According to the report, associate head coach Jon Scheyer is set to take Krzyzewski's place and become the next head coach at Duke.
The sources also specified that Duke had discussed outside candidates, including Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, to replace Krzyzewski, but ended up choosing Scheyer.
Krzyzewski is a Naismith Hall of Fame coach who led the Blue Devils to five NCAA Division I titles, 12 Final Fours, 15 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament championships, and 12 ACC regular season titles.
Under his mentoring, the US men's national basketball team also secured three gold medals at Summer Olympics of 2008, 2012, and 2016.
