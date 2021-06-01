Register
10:52 GMT01 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lionel Messi

    ‘We Want to Win, That's the Goal’: Lionel Messi ‘Hungry’ for Copa America Trophy with Argentina

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106555/49/1065554923_0:169:2134:1369_1200x675_80_0_0_3883da7d3fd1aede53b1e7e3a208598e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202106011083048827-we-want-to-win-thats-the-goal-lionel-messi-hungry-for-copa-america-trophy-with-argentina/

    Lionel Messi last lifted a trophy for Argentina’s senior national team at the 2019 Superclásico de las Américas, beating arch-rival Brazil in Riyadh 1-0, while major tournaments with the home outfit, such as the World Cup or the Copa America, have eluded the football icon.

    Lionel Messi appears to have set his sights on winning the 2021 Copa America with the Argentine national football team.

    "I'm very excited and really hungry to do well. In the last Copa America we left a good impression, but we can't just be happy with that,” said the Barcelona forward, who is yet to lift a senior international trophy with his native team, in an interview with the media of the Argentinian Football Association (AFA).

    The 2021 Copa America international championship organized by South America's football ruling body CONMEBOL may be Messi’s last chance to score such a win. The tournament will take place in Brazil from 13 June to 10 July 2021.

    Brazil was chosen as the hosting venue for the second consecutive time after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of hosting rights for the tournament. CONMEBOL announced the decision on 31 May after it ruled out Argentina amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

    Earlier, Colombia was struck off the list as co-host on 20 May in the wake of wide-spread demonstrations that rocked the nation since April.

    CONMEBOL went on Twitter to confirm that the tournament is to be hosted by the defending champions – Brazil – who won the competition in 2019 as hosts.

    Ahead of the Copa America, the Argentine national team, also known as La Albiceleste, faces two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

    "I'm very happy to be here with the boys. We're gradually getting together, working hard and preparing for the qualifying games," said Messi in the AFA interview.

    Touching upon the last qualifiers, he said while the playing had been good, they were determined to improve.

    “We have to try and kept our rhythm back as soon as possible and keep improving… It's always special to be with the national team. We want to win, that's the goal,” said the 33-year old Argentinian.

    Looking ahead, the winner of a record six Ballon d'Or awards struck an optimistic note, saying:

    "I think we have a very united group, with a very good core that has been worked on since [Lionel] Scaloni arrived, with the boys that he's brought in. We've got a very good group and that's the important thing. It's got to be a very strong group for the challenges that await us."

    This comes as Lionel Messi, who during the season made one notable push to exit FC Barcelona, is still due to hit free agency, as no fresh terms have yet been agreed regarding his stay with the Spanish club.

    The soccer icon’s contract is set to run out next month, with his future shrouded in speculation since he first said he wanted to leave last August. At the time, he was forced to reconsider after then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted a clause in his contract barred him from leaving on a free transfer.

    Both PSG and Manchester City have been linked with signing the forward.

    ESPN has reported that Barca president Joan Laporta was working on a two-year deal for Messi, with the option for an additional season.

     

    Related:

    Barcelona's Purchases Depend on Whether Lionel Messi Stays at Camp Nou, Report Says
    Lionel Messi Tops List of Playmakers of 2021
    Conor McGregor Reportedly Dethrones Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest-Paid Athletes
    Lionel Messi May be Content To Pursue Trophy Trail With Barcelona After Copa del Rey ‘Turning Point'
    Tags:
    Copa America, Barcelona, FC Barcelona, Argentina, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse