Register
14:59 GMT12 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Roger Federer at France Tennis French Open

    After Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Also Unsure of Participation in Tokyo Olympics

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Filippov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107671/98/1076719884_0:149:3000:1836_1200x675_80_0_0_7d6aa62d395c23b44fe9d0fdb9bee48c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202105121082864092-after-serena-williams-rafael-nadal-also-unsure-of-participation-in-tokyo-olympics/

    Rafael Nadal has joined a long list of tennis players who have expressed doubts about their participation in the Tokyo Olympics, or whether the event should be held at all, as thousands are dying every day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Reigning French Open champion Rafael Nadal has added his voice to a long list of tennis players, including American superstar Serena Williams, women's No. 2 Naomi Osaka, and Japanese star Kei Nishikori, who have expressed their reservations about competing in the Olympics.

    The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled to take place last year, but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan, the host nation, were then forced to reschedule the quadrennial event. The games are now scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

    However, with coronavirus cases rising in Japan, particularly in the capital Tokyo, many athletes have raised their concerns about their participation in the games, with Nadal being the latest to do so.

    "In a normal world I would never consider missing the Olympics. There is no doubt about that", Nadal said at the Italian Open in Rome.

    "Everybody knows how important the Olympics are for me. Under these circumstances, I don’t know. Let's see what’s going on in the next couple of months. But I need to organise my schedule. I don't know yet. Honestly I can't give you a clear answer because I don't know. In a normal year, I know my schedule almost 100% from January 1 until the end of the season. This year is a little bit different, no?"

    "We need to be flexible. We need to adapt to the things that are happening. I don't know, I can't give you an accurate answer. Sorry".

    Nadal, the winner of a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has had immense success at the Olympics over the years. The Spaniard won a gold medal in the singles in Beijing in 2008, and added another gold medal to his burgeoning trophy cabinet when he won gold in the doubles category alongside compatriot Marc Lopez in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

    Serena Williams, two-time singles and doubles gold medallist at the Olympics, has already made her apprehensions clear about going to Tokyo for the games. Serena is unsure of her participation in the event because she doesn't want to travel with her three-year-old daughter Olympia, considering the risks involved in travelling with a child.

    "I haven't spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself. We’re best friends", said Williams. "I think there are other reasons. I haven't really thought much about Tokyo, because it was supposed to be last year and now it's this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about. Then there are the Grand Slams. It's just a lot. So I have really been taking it one day at a time to a fault, and I definitely need to figure out my next moves".

    Before Nadal and Serena, it was the two Japanese players, Osaka and Nishikori, who said that Tokyo shouldn't be hosting the games at all.

    "I want the Olympics to happen, because I'm an athlete and that's sort of what I have been waiting for my entire life", said Osaka.

    "But I think that there is so much important stuff going on, and especially the past year, I think a lot of unexpected things have happened. For me, I feel like if it's putting people at risk and if it's making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now".

    Osaka's remarks were echoed by her countryman and former men's No. 4 Kei Nishikori, who expressed his reservations about whether the organisers would be successful in preventing the spread of the deadly virus at the Olympic Village and other venues. "It's tough to really say right now. I think they should really hold the decision right now, and they should decide it like before. If it's now, I think it's really tough".

    Related:

    Postponing Olympic Games Supported by Nine of Japan’s Prefectural Heads, But Not Hosting Tokyo
    'Likely' Inclusion of New Zealander Trans Weightlifter in Tokyo Olympics Sparks Fury Among Athletes
    Australian Basketball Player Hints at Tokyo Olympics Boycott Over 'Whitewashed' Team Pic
    Tags:
    Tokyo, Olympics, tennis, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Unrest in the Holy City: Israeli Police and Palestinians Clash Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse