Register
01:47 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Olympic Symbol is reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Odaiba section Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Tokyo.

    Postponing Olympic Games Supported by Nine of Japan’s Prefectural Heads, But Not Hosting Tokyo

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081471874_0:0:3071:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b8bd4bc131d192bf2771b182241cd9e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202105051082801997-postponing-olympic-games-supported-by-nine-of-japans-prefectural-heads-but-not-hosting-tokyo/

    Nine of Japan’s 47 prefectural governors recently said the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games should be cancelled or postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, according to a recent poll.

    The questionnaire was sent by the national daily paper Mainichi Shimbun to all 47 governors on April 20 and returned by April 28 and included two questions. One question asked if their province stood to gain by the games being held, and the second asked what they thought should be done about the games in the interests of their residents’ health, providing four possible answers: they should be held no matter what; they should be cancelled or postponed depending on the circumstances; now is not the time to decide; or simply “I don’t know.”

    Nine said the games shouldn’t go ahead as scheduled, which would have the first of several test events held on May 9 and the opening ceremonies on July 23. Five others said they didn’t know what should be done and the rest declined to pick any option. Of those who said the games should be postponed or cancelled, several were near the capital of Tokyo and planned on hosting some of the games, including Ibaraki, Saitama, Yamanashi, Nagano and Shizuoka prefectures. 

    While Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike chose no answer, he did reply with a message saying that "We are all in the fight to suppress the pandemic, and we will continue to prepare a safe and secure event."

    The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee said last month that the “show will go on,” pandemic or not, after the games were postponed from their original 2020 schedule due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier that year.

    However, that was before Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency on April 23, imposing new restrictions in the metropolitan Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures. However, the emergency period is set to expire on May 11 and serious cases keep rising. Kyodo News Agency reported on Monday that patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms had reached its highest-ever point in the country.

    Japan has seen 3.2 million cases of COVID-19 overall, with about 10,400 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. On Monday, 4,475 new cases were reported in the country, part of a continuous upward trend from March 1 when just 688 new cases were reported.

    An opinion poll conducted by Kyodo in early April, as the latest wave was beginning to accelerate, found that 72% of the Japanese public believe the games should either be postponed or cancelled. 

    Medical staff are reportedly also against the games going ahead, arguing they cannot take the added burden of caring for both COVID-19 sufferers and Olympic athletes.

    Some 10,000 medical workers will be needed for the games, which will take place during the hottest time of year. The Japanese Nursing Association was recently asked to contribute 500 volunteer nurses for the event, but the suggestion sparked fury.

    “I am furious at the insistence on staging the Olympics despite the risk to patients’ and nurses’ health and lives,” Susumu Morita, secretary general of the Japan Federation of Medical Workers’ Unions, said in a Monday statement to the Guardian. “We must stop the proposal to send nurses who are engaged in the fight against a serious coronavirus pandemic to volunteer at the Olympics.”

    Organizers of the games have implemented numerous safety measures designed to keep athletes and the public safe as the games go ahead, including cancelling the tickets for roughly 630,000 foreign spectators to the games, banning domestic spectators from the test games scheduled prior to the official games and requiring regular testing for all athletes.

    Related:

    Show Must Go On: Tokyo Olympics Chief Reiterates 2021 Games Will Not Be Canceled
    Tokyo Olympics Organizers Cancel Plans for Spectators at May 9 Test Game Amid COVID-19 Surge
    No Taking a Knee, Lifting of Fists: Political Protests to be Punished at the Tokyo Olympics
    Tags:
    Japan, Outbreak, COVID-19, Tokyo Olympic Games
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse