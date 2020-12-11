Training With Ronaldo 'Was Like a War', Says Former Manchester United Striker Berbatov

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has revealed what it was like to train with Cristiano Ronaldo. The two athletes played together during the 2008/2009 season, when the Red Devils won the Premier League title. Speaking with the sports newspaper Marca Berbatov, who netted 108 goals during his stay at Old Trafford, said he was lucky to play with Ronaldo, touting the Portuguese footballer's insane dedication.
"You came to train and he was already in the gym. Then he would stay to do extra work shooting on goal. He would finish, and he would go swimming and go back to the gym. He was determined to be the best", Berbatov told the newspaper.
The Bulgarian forward revealed that Ronaldo didn't allow himself to relax even during holidays and followed the dieting and training reigme.
"Training with him was like a war, because he didn't think about anything other than winning everything, including the little games we organised. But that wasn't bad, on the contrary. Cristiano, he was a good kid who increased the competitive atmosphere of the team. He was fun and affectionate. At the Christmas parties we organised the players had a great time, but very professional. I never saw him drink even on those days", Berbatov told Marca.
It seems that Ronaldo's discipline and commitment is the key to his longevity in sport. The striker, who will turn 36 next February, shows no signs of slowing down. He's scored 8 goals during 6 games in Serie A and 4 goals in the Champions League this season. Recently, he became the first-ever player to score 50 goals in tree leagues – the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. The Portuguese star has netted more than 750 goals during his career.
