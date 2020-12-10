Register
    Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Bordeaux - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 28, 2020 Paris St Germain's Neymar reacts

    PSG's Neymar Beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi to Set UEFA Champions League Goal Record

    © REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
    The UEFA Champions League is Europe's biggest club competition. The 2020-21 Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

    Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar has clinched a unique record in Champions League history, reaching 20 goals for his football club with a hat-trick against Basaksehir.

    Nobody in the tournament's history has ever managed to score 20 goals for two clubs, placing Neymar above renowned goal-getters - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski.

    The fixture against Basaksehir was played on Tuesday. However, both teams walked off the pitch several minutes into the match when the visitors' assistant coach, Pierre Webo became the victim of alleged racial abuse

    The match, which was postponed for almost 24 hours, restarted on Wednesday. 

    Neymar wasted no time and got off the mark in the 21st minute. He added another before half-time along with Kylian Mbappe, who netted a penalty to put PSG 3-0 up at the break. 

    The former Barca man completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute of the game and set a new Champions League record. 

    Neymar has scored 20 goals in the competition for PSG, a mark he also reached during his four years at Barcelona, where he netted 21 in 40 games. 

    His former club mate Messi has scored all of his 121 Champions League goals for Barcelona, while Ronaldo's are divided between Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. 

    Out of his 134 Champions League goals so far, 15 came for United, 105 for Madrid, while his Juve count now stands at 14 after Tuesday's brace against Barca at Camp Nou. 

    Bayern's goal machine Lewandowski came within three goals of the milestone during his time at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 17 times in the Champions League before moving to Bayern Munich, where he has netted 54 in 66 appearances.

    Juventus, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Turkey, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Neymar
