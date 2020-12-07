Manchester United Sponsors Offer Help With Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer, Reports Say

According to reports, Chevrolet is now reaping the benefits of the positive influence that Ronaldo has had on Juventus shirt sponsor Jeep's sales.

American automobile giant Chevrolet, one of the sponsors of Manchester United, could help the club with a financial boost to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Sun.

Media reports suggest that Chevrolet, which sponsors shirts, is ready to go the extra mile to ensure their client is happy and facilitate the comeback of CR7, while the company is likely to benefit from the move. Recently, the automobile mammoth extended their sponsorship deal with Manchester United for another six months.

According to reports, Chevrolet has been inspired by the positive impact that Ronaldo has had on Juventus shirt sponsor Jeep's sales over the past two years and the fact that the Italian club's shares surged by 30 percent on the Milan stock exchange just a week after Ronaldo's arrival.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus on 10 July 2018. The Turin club paid 112 million euros for the player, 100 of which was received by Real Madrid.

Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid from the English FC Manchester United in the summer of 2009; the transfer amount was € 93.4 million. In 9 years, the Portuguese player has won 16 trophies, including four Champions League titles, three of which were won in the last three seasons.

Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 where he had 130 goals in 307 matches.

He won the Champions League five times, and became the champion of England, Spain and Italy.