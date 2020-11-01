Lionel Messi Should Have Been Sent Off For His Outburst in Game With Alaves, Says Spanish Referee

Barcelona has been unable to secure three points in La Liga for four consecutive matches. The last time the Catalan giants won in La Liga was a month ago when it beat Celta Vigo 3-0. However, things are going well for Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi was spared during Barcelona’s recent game against Deportivo Alaves, said former Spanish referee Juan Andujar Oliver. In an interview with local radio station Radio MARCA, Oliver said that the football superstar should have been sent off the pitch after his angry outburst during the game. During Saturday’s game, Messi kicked the ball and narrowly missed the referee after the latter denied Barcelona a penalty and a free-kick on the edge of the box. ​Following the outburst, the referee showed Messi a yellow card.

"He should have been sent off, even though the ball didn't hit referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez. With that action, he wanted to intimidate the referee and that deserves a straight red”, Juan Andujar Oliver told Radio MARCA.

Many social media users sided with the referee, saying that any other player would have been given a red card in a similar situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo got a straight RED CARD for barely touching a player’s hair and also a 5 match ban for touching the referee.



Lionel Messi kicks the ball at the referee and only gets a yellow.



The double standards. Messi is so protected. pic.twitter.com/uLPk5M3OJ3 — NizamDaxo (@NizamDaxo) October 31, 2020

The refs always protects him from everything. If is was Ramos or anyone else, it would have been red. — DoubleUp (@BloggOdds) November 1, 2020

​Some users said that the athlete deserved a suspension for several games.

He deserves a ban tbh — Oluwaseun (@ayomideleoluwa2) November 1, 2020

​Many users said that the outburst was the athlete’s way of showing he doesn’t want to stay in Barca.

Messi wants out . He is frustrated. His focus is not on this club anymore . He’s done with them . — Gavin Nerney 🇮🇪 (@NerneyGav14) November 1, 2020

He has lost his touches and goal scoring abilities. At 33 he has won zero trophies. It is obvious he's not happy at camp Nou. He's not happy. — Chelsea Ransome (Elder intoto) (@MgbeahuruRanso1) November 1, 2020

​Others sided with Messi, saying the referee made a lot of mistakes during the game.

You should talk about the penalty not whistled to Barca — Muhammad (@MZAHRAN5) October 31, 2020

This is what frustration causes,entire game was a https://t.co/YC3xiKfu50 can you let so many fouls be committed against a team. — ThatGuyEbra (@EbrahimJay) November 1, 2020

​Still others noted that Messi wasn’t sent off because the referee is a Barca fan.

Hernandez Hernandez is a staunch Madrid enemy and a barca fan boy! No surprises there 🚶🚶🚶 — Madridista ✌ (@A_Idris99) October 31, 2020

​Barcelona has had a bad start in La Liga this football season, with the club trailing eight points behind Real Madrid, who are on top of the table. However, things are going well for Barcelona in the Champions League, where it leads their group after two games. On 28 October, Messi’s side defeated Juventus 2-0.