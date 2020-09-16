Register
14:41 GMT16 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A poster with the face of Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi is displayed at a F.C. Barcelona store in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, 1 September 2020

    Barca’s Ronald Koeman Stresses Lionel Messi Had Conflict With Club, Not Him

    © REUTERS / Emilio Morenatti
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080365748_0:84:3071:1812_1200x675_80_0_0_2395a757b5adefecebe0032ffbbcc81f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202009161080477162-barcas-ronald-koeman-stresses-lionel-messi-had-conflict-with-club-not-him/

    FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi earlier returned to group training on 9 September after reversing his decision to quit the team, reportedly due to disagreements with the Catalan club’s bosses over the buyout clause and timing issues.

    Barcelona’s new head coach Ronald Koeman insists that there is no conflict between himself and the captain of the Catalan team Lionel Messi, reports Goal.

    Koeman, who replaced Quique Setien in August after Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League due to a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich on14 August, has dismissed speculations that any conflict existing between him and the Argentine soccer celebrity was the underlying reason for Messi’s U-turn on his originally-declared intention to leave the club.

    Barcelona’s coach claims he and the 33-year old have spoken multiple times since the record six Ballon d’Or winner declared his intention to stay at Camp Nou.

    "That has passed me reasonably well. That was mainly a conflict between Messi and the club. I have spoken to Messi since then and we will continue as usual," the former Netherlands national team coach was cited by Fox Sports as saying.

    When asked about the club’s recruiting issues, which had been reported as one of the underlying reasons for Messi’s frustration with Barcelona, besides a spate of disappointing losses, Koeman admitted that the new season would open with the current squad.

    "We are now working towards the new season and I assume that we are going to do it with this groupb with which we are the preparation," Koeman said.

    This comes amid criticism that departing legends like Xavi and Andres Iniesta have still not been adequately replaced, despite several names having been linked with possible transfers to Barcelona.

    One of the players touted as possibly marked for transfer to the Catalan team is Lyon star Memphis Depay, whom Koeman coached with the Netherlands.

    However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas dismissed the reports, claiming Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu had personally confessed to him that they lacked the funds to make an offer.

    U-Turn

    In August, Lionel Messi stunned fans by announcing that he intended to leave Barcelona, where he has played since 2003.

    The club’s prolific goalscorer was suggested as being increasingly frustrated with the team’s losses, particularly its failure to reach the Champions League final, with reports also claiming Messi's relationship with Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barca's president, had deteriorated in recent months.

    After a spate of speculations as to possible club destinations for the forward upon breaking with Barcelona, Messi backtracked on his initial transfer plan on 4 September, with legal and timing issues suggested as having changed his mind.

    Soccer Football - Lionel Messi tells FC Barcelona he wishes to leave - Barcelona, Spain - August 29, 2020 A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural of Lionel Messi dressed as Che Guevara reading Hasta Siempre, Comandante (Until Forever, Commander) in Barcelona, after captain Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wishes to leave the club immediately
    © REUTERS / NACHO DOCE
    Soccer Football - Lionel Messi tells FC Barcelona he wishes to leave - Barcelona, Spain - August 29, 2020 A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural of Lionel Messi dressed as Che Guevara reading "Hasta Siempre, Comandante" ("Until Forever, Commander") in Barcelona, after captain Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wishes to leave the club immediately

    Messi's legal team had insisted the "exit clause" in his contract allowing him to leave after the end of the season was still active, granting the striker the right to leave on a free transfer.

    However, the Spanish football governing body on 30 August announced that Messi could only leave if his 700-million-euro ($835 million) release clause were paid to the club.

    Lionel Messi, who won the Champions League four times with Barca, waded in to address the row in a statement where he claimed that while he could leave by taking the club to court, he did not see a legal battle as a viable option.

    Messi has since returned to Barcelona ahead of the new season and was spotted in recent group training sessions.

    ​On Tuesday, Mundo Deportivo claimed Koeman’s tactics will include relieving Messi from most of his defence duties and employing him as a “false right winger” on the field.

     

    Related:

    Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Crosses $1 Billion Mark in Career Earnings
    Lionel Messi Reportedly Convinced Argentina Is Capable of Ending Title Drought at 2021 Copa America
    Messi’s Tactical Position Under Barсa’s New Coach Unveiled
    Messi Returns to Group Training With Barcelona After Failure to Quit the Club - Photos
    Tags:
    Champions League, Champions League, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse