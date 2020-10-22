Champions League: Title Holder Bayern Munich Kick off Season with Easy Win, Real Madrid Humiliated

The new season of Europe's biggest club competition, UEFA Champions League, began on Tuesday, 20 October. Last year's finalists Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain started as favourites to win the title.

Defending champions Bayern Munich kicked off their UEFA Champions League season with an easy win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Bayern defeated Atletico 4-0 at home, thanks to a brace from Kingsley Coman and a goal each from Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka.

With their 12th consecutive win in the Champions League, Bayern now head to Russia to play against Lokomotiv Moscow in the next game.

In other results, Premier League champion Liverpool and Manchester City registered easy wins in their opening games.

Meanwhile, record 13-time European champions Real Madrid were left humiliated following their 2-3 defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Zidane's men were 3-0 down at half time against Donetsk, who were without the 10 first team players and 9 staff members due to the coronavirus.

Real Madrid fought back in the second half, but the team fell short by a goal to snatch a point.

The defeat highlights how far last season's La Liga champions are from their standards set in the past.

After the match, Zidane told the media that "We lacked a bit of everything, but above all our confidence, which is the most important thing".

Fans took to social media and expressed their anger following the disastrous start to Real Madrid's campaign.

Embarrassing😪😭 — Sipho Baba Lebza (@Sipho_Mudau) October 21, 2020