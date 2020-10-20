Register
09:38 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores the team's second goal during the game with Arminia Bielefeld on 17 October 2020.

    Bayern, PSG Start as Favourites for the Coming Champions League Season

    © REUTERS / WOLFGANG RATTAY
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The new season of Europe's biggest club competition, UEFA Champions League, is all set to begin on Tuesday. This season, the competition has introduced some new regulations with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

    The defending champions, Bayern Munich, look favorites to win this season. However, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid all look likely to provide some tough competition.

    Also, only one team in the Champions League’s history has won back-to-back titles: Real Madrid won the title three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018.

    This year's action-packed schedule is set to kick off on Tuesday, a month later than normally scheduled, and the fixtures will take about eight weeks to complete. Since the season is starting late, there won't be as big gaps between matches as there have been in previous seasons. 

    In previous years, the group stage saw matches being spread over nearly three months.

    Interesting Group Stage Matches

    Several intriguing match-ups are awaited in the group stage of the competition, with all eyes especially on Cristiano Ronaldo who will be up against arch-rival Lionel Messi, as Juventus and Barcelona face each other.

    The Red Devils will lock horns with last year’s runner up Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will face a tough challenge from Atletico Madrid.

    The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund are placed in easier groups.  

    The New Rules This Season

    Last season, no spectators were allowed after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

    Though all football leagues around the world have continued to host matches behind closed doors, UEFA has allowed 30% occupancy of stadiums for Champions League matches, though the final decision lies with the local authorities.

    Meanwhile, keeping the second wave of the pandemic in mind, UEFA has allowed the teams to go ahead with the matches even in the case that they only have 13 fit players, including a goalkeeper. 

    There are chances that a city whose team is participating in the Champions League might have certain travel restrictions in place for outsiders. In that case, the match can be held at another venue. 

    Istanbul Awaits the Grand Finale

    The knockout stage of the Champions League is set to take place in February and March 2021 after which, the draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be held in March, with those games set to be played across April and May.

    The 2020-21 Champions League final will take place on 29 May 2021 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

    Related:

    Twitter Buzzes After Neymar's Performance Against Bayern in 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Final
    'This Was My Last Game for PSG': Team Captain to Leave Club After Champion's League Defeat
    Russia to Be Represented by 3 Teams in 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League for 1st Time
    Tags:
    Liverpool, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bayern Munich, coronavirus, COVID-19, UEFA Champions League, Champions League
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse