Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Refused to Self-Quarantine After Juve's Staff Contracted Coronavirus

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly refused to self-quarantine, after two staff members at Juventus tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Football Italia reported, citing Italian newspaper La Gazetta dello Sport.
According to the news website, Ronaldo and the rest of the squad were told to self-quarantine for three days at the J Hotel, located near the Juventus training base. Each day, players took COVID tests. The first two tests came in negative, but club officials insisted that the team spend one additional day in the hotel before the third test.
Football Italia writes that the request angered Ronaldo because he would miss Portugal’s game against Spain if he continued self-isolation. The 35-year-old decided to speak out against club officials, raising his voice at the Juve bosses in the presence of other players before stalking out of the room. His move prompted other players to follow suit - Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Rodrigo Bentancur and Merih Demiral also reportedly left the room and then left Italy to join their national teams.
Ronaldo’s presence on the pitch, however, did not help Portugal beat Spain, as the game ended with a draw.
