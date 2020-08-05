Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Dreamed of Leaving Juventus Last Autumn

During his two-year stay in Turin, the Portuguese player has won three domestic titles and two individual awards, yet media reports continuously claim that the 35-year-old is not satisfied with Juventus’ performance and that he is looking for a new challenge in another football club.

Cristiano Ronaldo dreamed of saying arrivederci to Juventus, France Football reported. According to the magazine, the striker seriously considered moving to Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) last autumn after a Champions League match against Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow. Although Juventus won the match, Ronaldo was angry with the club’s unimpressive lacklustre performance, France Football wrote, and even openly shared his frustration at a dinner with Juve’s officials and players.

According to the football magazine, Ronaldo confessed that he wanted to join PSG as he was dreaming of playing together with Neymar, with whom he had a friendly relationship, and the rising French star Kylian Mbappé, whom he adored. However, the coronavirus pandemic ruined Ronaldo’s plans, France Football claims. The magazine notes that while the athlete is not unhappy in Turin, he is not happy either, and although Juventus is a prominent club, the current team is not up to par.

Reports about Ronaldo leaving Juventus have frequently appeared in the media. There has been speculation that the 35-year-old could move to Real Madrid, where he spent nine years and won a plethora of trophies, PSG, or Manchester United. PSG’s boss previously hinted that the club would be happy to see the Portuguese player among his team's ranks. Reports in Italian media, however, claim that Ronaldo, who previously stated that he wanted to help Juventus win many trophies, is committed to staying in Turin until his contract expires in 2022.