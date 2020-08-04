'Match Made In Heaven’: Why Manchester United Are Willing to Pay £100 Mln for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho was born in south London to parents from Trinidad and grew up supporting Chelsea. He was signed by Manchester City at the age of 14 and was sold by them to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee of £10 million.

Borussia Dortmund have given Manchester United until 10 August to come up with the £100 million they want for England winger Jadon Sancho, who has scored 30 goals in 78 games for the German club.

Sancho is reportedly United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target this summer and it is now up to chief executive Ed Woodward to negotiate a fee and agree personal terms with the 20-year-old.

Manchester United negotiations with BVB for #Sancho are now in ‘advanced stage’.

Man Utd always wanted to pay him using ‘add ons’ and ‘installments’ after virus. Still no agreement but talks on.

Personal terms are not a problem - his contract would be until June 2025. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

​​Manchester United fan Mario Cacciottolo said: "United will pay what Dortmund want…Jadon Sancho and Manchester United are a match made in heaven."

Mr Cacciottolo, who has been a United fan for 41 years, added: "He will be the latest in a long line of exciting wingers that United have had. Not just Ryan Giggs and Cristiano Ronaldo, but going back to Andrei Kanchelskis and before him Steve Coppell and Gordon Hill."

“United fans want skilful wingers. United fans are obsessed with wingers and think the team is not playing properly unless it has players going down the wing and sending in a pearler of a cross,” he added.

​United chief executive Ed Woodward is reportedly in Germany, negotiating with the Bundesliga club, who have said they want a deal agreed by 10 August so they can concentrate on the next Bundesliga season, which starts on 18 September.

Mr Cacciottolo said: "United have been embarrassingly slow at getting deals agreed. Chelsea have shown the way to do business quickly. But United under Woodward have been haggling over the price without considering the manager, who wants that player in for pre-season. So I welcome the fact that Dortmund have set this deadline."

Jadon Sancho - 7

Anthony Martial - 9

Marcus Rashford - 10

Mason Greenwood - 11



Coming soon to Old Trafford ⏳ pic.twitter.com/NGwY5qGS4s — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) August 3, 2020

​He said he expected the Sancho deadline to be similar to that agreed with Sporting Lisbon in January for Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

"We paid roughly what Sporting Lisbon wanted but we did it in instalments, which made it more affordable. We will come very close to Dortmund’s valuation but we will break it down into caveats, like Champions’ League qualification, winning a trophy within a few years, maybe even whether Sancho wins the Ballon d’Or," predicted Mr Cacciottolo.

So it seems Man Utd are about to break their transfer record to sign Jadon Sancho. €120m is a huge fee, even if it is broken down over a few years.



The deal highlights the huge financial power United have, even in these crazy times #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bgoIMMp9FV — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) August 3, 2020

​"Dortmund will advertise it as ‘we have sold him for £100 million’ while United will say £63 million plus add-ons.

The signing of Fernandes has massively improved United, who have finished third in the Premier League and managed to qualify for the Champions’ League, and Solskjaer has prioritised signing younger players with potential such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James and Harry Maguire rather than established names like Alexis Sanchez, who proved to be a massive flop.

Mr Cacciottolo said Sancho would be ideal to take the iconic number seven shirt at United, which has been worn by players like George Best, Eric Cantona and David Beckham, and he said he also offers a great deal of flexibility.

Neymar on Jadon Sancho: “I have played with and against many talented players, but players like Jadon Sancho come every ten or twenty years. He will win at least two Ballons d'Or if he can stay healthy. He's a unique talent. "



🇧🇷 X 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dijRFL46wU — TG (@Sancho7i) August 2, 2020

​"He is young, good-looking and English, which helps. He is a right winger but he is flexible. He can play on the left or even up front. Along with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood it will give United the most fluid and potent attack they have had in years," he added.

Dortmund have already signed a possible replacement for Sancho - 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City - and bought in Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, another United target, earlier in the season.