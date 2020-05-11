Conor McGregor Takes a Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov After Ferguson-Gaethje Fight

Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor has mocked his Russian rival Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter tweeted "no comments" following the fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.
Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020
“No comment” lol.
An embarrassment to real fighting.
Gaethje was victorious over Ferguson at UFC 249 in Jacksonville on Saturday, earning an interim lightweight belt. He is now to fight Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion.
Ferguson said that unlike McGregor or Nurmagomedov, he was "crashing" the quarantine, and claimed Khabib should be deprived of his champion's title. While Nurmagomedov is self-isolating at his home in Dagestan, southern Russia, McGregor himself has been absent amid the coronavirus pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)