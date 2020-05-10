Justin Gaethje Defeats Tony Ferguson by Stoppage in UFC 249

American MMA fighter Tony Ferguson has lost to Justin Gaethje in the fifth round of their match for the UFC interim lightweight championship in Florida.
While Ferguson managed to drop his opponent in the second round, Gaethje managed to preserve the lead, and with only 90 seconds remaining until the end of the fifth round, he hit Ferguson with a left jab right to the nose. He then proceeded to land a series of blows, and referee Herb Dean had to stop the fight, declaring Gaethje the winner.
.@Justin_Gaethje just destroyed Tony Ferguson he won by referee stoppage in the final round unbelievable performance 🤯🤯🤯🤯 #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/967BeSPnEL— True Sports TV (@tsontv) May 10, 2020
"I'm a f---ing killer!"— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 10, 2020
No doubt about that, @Justin_Gaethje #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/rD4rzMTQm5
