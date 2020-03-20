Ex-Football Star Says Liverpool Not to be Crowned Until Their Victory in Premier League is 100% Sure

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
The Merseysiders are sitting confidently atop the English Premier League with 82 points (which is 25 points ahead of second place, occupied by Man City), with only one defeat during the season. If the Reds become champions, it will be their fist EPL title in 30 years.
Liverpool should not be called Premier League champions because there is a possibility they could "lose every game" once matches resume, according to ex-football star Alan Smith.
"It's impossible I think to do it in a fair way. Liverpool fans will obviously say 'we're going to win the title, you could give us the trophy now' but at the end of the day, mathematically they haven't. Theoretically, the wheels could come off, they could lose every game. Of course, it's not going to happen but we have to go along with the maths really", he noted.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v West Ham United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 24, 2020
Last week, chairman of the English Football Association Greg Clarke noted that the 2019/2020 season of the English Premier League may not be completed due to the pandemic. At the moment, the fixtures are suspended until at least 30 April, however, some reports suggested there are plans to wrap up the season before 30 June, when standard contracts for multiple players are set to expire.
