Lokomotiv Loans Out Star Striker Smolov to Celta

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian football player, Fedor Smolov, moved from Moscow-based football club Lokomotiv to Spain’s Celta from the northwestern city of Vigo on a six-month loan, Celta’s official website said on Thursday.

Smolov will be loaned to Celta until the end of the current football season, while the Spanish club reserves an option to buy the Russian striker. Lokomotiv confirmed the deal on their official website.

Lokomotiv’s head coach, Yuri Semin, stated that the decision to part ways was mutual between the club and the player.

"Fedor [Smolov] wanted to play in Europe, tomorrow he should undergo a medical examination at Celta. This is a common decision of the club and Fedor himself […] I don't know the details of the deal", Semin said.

Smolov scored four goals in 19 games for Lokomotiv this season.

In 2019, Smolov helped his club claim the Russian Super Cup football trophy. Smolov has been blamed by Russian football fans for the failure of the national team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after he was unable to score a penalty in a dramatic 2-2 standoff against the Croatian squad in the quarterfinals.