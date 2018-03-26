FC Krasnodar Striker Fyodor Smolov: Top Clubs Don't Want Russians

The 28-year-old has led the Russian Premier League in scoring for the past two seasons, transforming his club into a contender, and now has his sights set on one of Europe's Big Five leagues.

The telegenic inked-up number nine, who is also Russia's most reliable striker going into this summer's World Cup, has told Maxim Online that foreign clubs are reluctant to sign players from Russia.

"Champions League-level sides won't go out of their way to bring us in. I saw it during the transfer window. I had some offers, but they were all loans with a right for a buy-out."

Smolov added there is a certain stereotype in Europe when it comes to Russian players. They are considered grumpy and introverted.

During the winter, the 28-year-old was reported to have drawn some interest from English Premiership clubs, namely West Ham United.

Only three Russian national team players currently represent foreign clubs: Fenerbahce defender Roman Neustadter, Brugge goalkeeper Vladimir Gabulov and Villarreal midfielder Denis Chernyshev.