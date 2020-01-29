Everton Rejects $110 Mln Barcelona Transfer Bid for Richarlison - Report

Barcelona is urgently seeking a solid replacement for injured star striker Luis Suarez, 33, who has undergone complicated knee surgery, prompting concerns that the prolific Uruguayan scorer will never regain the same high performing level after recovery.

In a bid to fulfill its depleted roster, the Spanish club has reportedly been trawling not only its domestic league but also scouting other countries. During this season's transfer window, Barcelona attempted to sign the 22-year-old Everton forward, Richarlison de Andrade.

According to The Daily Star, the British club rejected the £85 mln ($110 mln) offer from Barca for its Brazilian star, because the transfer would deplete Everton's roster. The Toffees currently sit on twelfth place in the English Premier League and Richarlison's departure would reportedly drop Everton even further in the tournament.

Everton reportedly aims for a spot in European tournaments, despite their woes in the domestic Premier League. Suarez - who made 23 appearances for Barca this season in all competitions, scoring 14 goals - will reportedly spend at least four next months recovering, after surgery on the external meniscus of his right knee, the same knee he seriously injured in May 2019.