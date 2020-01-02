Register
17:18 GMT +302 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Football Soccer - Premier League - Swansea City vs Manchester United - Swansea, Britain - August 19, 2017 Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates after the match

    Who’s Going Where? Time’s Up For Sulking Footballers As Transfer Window Opens Across Europe

    © REUTERS / Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105672/05/1056720591.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202001021077922052-whos-going-where-times-up-for-sulking-footballers-as-transfer-window-opens-across-europe/

    The transfer window opened for English Premier League clubs and teams in France and Germany on Wednesday, 1 January. The window opens in Spain and Italy on Thursday, 2 January but clubs in Russia will have to wait until later in the month to start trading players.

    The multi-billion pound football transfer merry-go-round is swinging into action with agents hawking unwanted or wantaway players to new clubs.

    In the January 2019 transfer window there were 519 moves between clubs, totalling £626 million, and there is no indication January 2020 will be any less busy.

    So who is likely to be on the move?

    Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

    Paul Pogba could be on his way out of Manchester United for the second time.

    In 2012 Pogba, then 19, was allowed to leave United on a free transfer by United’s legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, who was unable to promise him a berth in the first team.

    Pogba became a star for Juventus and later won the World Cup for France in 2018.

    In 2016 United, then managed by Jose Mourinho, signed him back for £89 million.

    ​He said: “I am delighted to rejoin United. It has always been a club with a special place in my heart and I am really looking forward to working with Jose Mourinho.”

    But things turned sour and he had a spectacular falling out with Mourinho, who was sacked by United in December 2018.

    United fans have criticised Pogba for his inconsistent form and by his poor attitude and most seem resigned to the fact that he will be leaving soon.

    ​When Pogba pulled out of United’s match with Arsenal on New Year’s Day with a foot injury, many people on social media dismissed it as malingering.

    But he is only 26 and still a quality player when his attitude is right so a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid or back to Juventus is a real possibility this month.

    Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

    A possible replacement for Pogba at Old Trafford could be Spurs’ Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.    

    Eriksen’s contract at Tottenham runs out in the summer and he has been unwilling to sign a new one, unlike team-mate Toby Alderweireld who inked a new contract soon after Mourinho became manager.

    Spurs do not want to lose the 27-year-old for nothing in the summer and are thought to be keen on selling him this month.

    A pitch invader is lead off the field by security during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019
    © AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
    A pitch invader is lead off the field by security during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019

    They may be unwilling to sell him to a Premier League rival, and Eriksen may not see the point of joining a club who probably will not qualify for the Champions’ League, so he is more likely to go abroad with Inter Milan the favourites, ahead of Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.

    Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

    London-born Jadon Sancho surprised many in the football world when he walked out of Manchester City in 2017 and signed for Borussia Dortmund.

    But the move has worked out well for him and Sancho, 19, has impressed so much in the Bundesliga that he has made it into the full England team.

    Sancho will be hoping to star in England’s team at the European Championships this summer and he could be at a new club by then.

    ​Dortmund have just signed Norwegian prodigy Erling Haaland, so could be willing to listen to offers from Sancho.

    Chelsea are said to be very keen on bringing him back to the English Premier League and City are thought to be ready to swallow their pride and sign him too for a fee which could be upwards of £50 million.

    Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

    RB Leipzig have stormed to the top of the Bundesliga this season - taking advantage of champions Bayern Munich’s woeful campaign - and much of their success is due to the goals of 23-year-old Timo Werner.

    Werner, who was signed from VfB Stuttgart in 2016, has scored 18 goals and forced his way into the German national team.

    ​RB Leipzig are owned by the Austrian energy drinks company Red Bull, who have invested millions of euros into the club and are keen to win their first Bundesliga championship.

    So anyone wanting to buy Werner will have to come up with an awful lot of money to prise him away from the Red Bull Arena.

    Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all said to be interested in him but they might have to agree to pay a fee now and loan him back to RB Leipzig for the rest of the season, so he can score the goals to help them stay ahead of rivals  Borussia Mönchengladbach and win the Bundesliga.

    Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

    Another star in RB Leipzig’s firmament has been French defender Dayot Upamecano, 21, who has been the lynchpin of their miserly defence.

    Arsenal’s new manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a big admirer and will put him at the top of his January shopping list, seeking to shore up The Gunners’ notoriously leaky defence.

    But, like Werner, RB Leipzig will be unwilling to sell a key player as they seek to follow through and win their first Bundesliga title.

    ​They might accept a purchase and loan-back deal, or Arsenal might have to wait until the summer.  

    Arteta is expected to be busy clearing out players who do not figure in his long-term plans.

    One of those was thought to be Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, who reacted furiously after being booed by home fans after being substituted in October, but he played well in their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

    Arteta said of Xhaka: "I think he's going to stay. I really like him. If we get him on board he can be a tremendous player for the football club.”

    More likely to be leaving in January are defender Shkodran Mustafi, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and possibly Dani Ceballos, whose contract expires in the summer.

    Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow)

    Russian winger Fedor Chalov, 21, is being widely coveted among Europe’s top clubs and Chelsea are believed to be in the front of the queue.

    The Londoners, whose transfer embargo has now been lifted, have reportedly made an offer for Chalov and manager Frank Lampard has been given a £150 million transfer kitty by owner Roman Abramovich.

    ​Chalov has scored six times in 27 appearances this season for CSKA.

    Several other English Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in him, including Brighton, but he would prefer a move to Chelsea.

    Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

    Unheralded Hull City - who were in the English Premier League between 2007 and 2017 - may be forced to sell their biggest asset, striker Jarrod Bowen, this month.

    Bowen, 23, has scored 17 goals in 27 games for Hull in the Championship this season and a number of clubs are chasing his signature.

    ​Leeds United, who  lead the Championship, are in need of a top quality striker but Bowen would prefer a move direct to the Premier League.

    Bowen would be an ideal long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy - who turns 33 later this month - at Leicester but there is speculation Midlands-born Bowen may be heading to Aston Villa.

    Alfredo Morelos (Glasgow Rangers)

    Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos has been a smash hit in Glasgow, since joining Rangers from Finnish club HJK in 2017.

    He has scored 44 goals in 82 games and this season he has been key to Steven Gerrard’s team mounting its first serious challenge for the Scottish Premier League title for a decade.

    ​Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm clash last week and are now only two points behind their old rivals with a game in hand.

    Several English Premier League clubs - including struggling Norwich City - are believed to have run a rule over Morelos but Rangers would be unwilling to sell him unless offered a king’s ransom.

    Morelos is more likely to move in the summer.

    Tags:
    Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Roman Abramovich, Paul Pogba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse