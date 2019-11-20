Mourinho is Back! But the (Not So) Special One's Arrival at Tottenham Leave Fans Underwhelmed

The Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho - who sacked by Manchester United last season - has rocked up at Tottenham Hotspur. News of his appointment has been greeted with a mixture of dismay and bemusement on social media.

Jose Mourinho, one of European football's most successful managers, has been appointed as Spurs manager in succession to the Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino, who took them to the Champions’ League final only six months ago.

Mourinho, who has won titles and trophies in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal, said: "I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters.”

Any other spurs fans still got whiplash from the last 24 hours? I love poch I nearly cried last night and now we got mourinho and I’m like WTF!!!! Crying 4 poch and stunned yet slightly optimistic at the same 😭😯🙂🤪#coys @SpursOfficial #TheSpecialOne — Kimberley Foster (@dumpling31red) November 20, 2019

​He has signed a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season but the news has not gone down well with a significant number of Tottenham fans, who disapprove of Mourinho’s defensive style of play and point out he failed to turn around Manchester United before being sacked a year ago.

Look at the managers who have followed Mourinho when he's gone mid-season before. Grant, Hiddink, Solskjaer, three men who let the players relax, breathe and enjoy football again. Wouldn't it make more sense for Spurs to go for someone like that - Ancelotti? - than Jose himself. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) November 20, 2019

​The difference between United and Spurs could be the playing squad - Tottenham have England striker Harry Kane, France goalkeeper Hugo Llloris, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and several other world class players.

Son after realizing that he will be Full back 😂😂😂😂😂#Mourinho pic.twitter.com/gq4FzkCEbl — Tkay 🇲🇼🇿🇼 (@tkaydrift) November 20, 2019

​Mourinho said: "The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

Pochettino, 47, was sacked on Tuesday, 19 November, after Tottenham picked up just three wins from their opening 12 games, were dumped out of the League Cup by lowly Colchester United and suffered an embarrassing 2-7 defeat at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Amazing how some have bought into "Mourinho the winner" without any regard for how he leaves clubs.



Unbalanced, fractured, overspending,soulless.



Everything Spurs tried to avoid.



Good luck, I like Spurs a lot, but it's not how this man comes in, it's how he'll leave you. 🙌🏽 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) November 20, 2019

​Mourinho, who famously referred to himself as the "special one" when he first arrived in the Premier League to manage Chelsea in 2004, has since been sacked twice by Chelsea and once by Manchester United.

His last Premier League title was four years ago.

Jose Mourinho is still a good coach at least



He will destroy Arsenal on home, away and on TV games

He will torment Chelsea and Man United

He will win at least a trophy in his first two seasons



After that, he will fight with Harry Kane & Son and get sacked again — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) November 20, 2019

​But Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was reportedly impressed with the vision Mourinho laid out and he said: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

Mourinho, 56, won Champions League titles with Porto and with Inter Milan.

His first match in charge will be a London derby against West Ham on Saturday.

Mourinho on #mufc tour in 2017: 'There is another team that I feel the dimension of their investment is also phenomenal: Tottenham... They keep everybody they want to keep. They keep Dele Alli, Kane and Alderweireld, they keep Eric Dier, they keep everyone they want to keep.' — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 20, 2019

​Pochettino took Tottenham to the Champions League final in May, which they lost to Liverpool, and ultimately he leaves the club having failed to win any silverware.

But his coaching prowess has not gone unnoticed and some pundits are even tipping him to replace the struggle Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer if Manchester United fail to improve by the end of the season.