Shannon Sharpe Calls Tom Brady NFL's 'Worst Quarterback', Says He Won't Be With Patriots Next Year

American football star Thomas Brady who has often been called “the greatest quarterback of all time”, has recently been receiving a lot of criticism following several strong misses this season.

Legendary NFL player and current TV presenter Shannon Sharpe has harshly criticised six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady following the loss of his team, the New England Patriot’s to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. Sharpe called Brady “terrible” and “the worst quarterback” in the entire National Football League, suggesting that he will not be with the Patriots next season.

While discussing the recent game during his show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Sharpe dismissed suggestions that referees helped the Chiefs during the Monday match, which ended 16-23 in their favour.

“No - that’s an easy excuse”, Sharpe said. “And using that excuse will call you to bypass what really happened. It is that Tom Brady played terribly”.

“I’m talking about 2019, and Tom Brady has not been good”, Sharpe added.

Brady has played terrible. NE scored 17 PTS against a PHI DEF that gave up 37 to Fitzpatrick, 13 PTS against a DAL DEF that gave up 31 to Trubisky, 22 PTS against a HOU DEF that gave up 38 to Drew Lock, 16 PTS against a KC DEF that gave up 35 to Tannehill pic.twitter.com/MDOZIJ2rkP — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 9, 2019

​Brady’s fans, however, had a strong reaction to Sharpe’s criticisms. While some backed the NFL guru’s claims, most of Sharpe’s followers pointed out that his rampage was too harsh.

I love you Shannon and all but don’t ever doubt the greatest to ever throw the ball. This is a horrible take by you. — TOM BRADY THE GREAT 🐐 (@TBradyTheGOAT) December 9, 2019

This is such a casual take and quite honestly disappointing coming from someone who played the sport at such a high level. — CDub (@Thanatos_I_Am_) December 9, 2019

This isn’t casual at all. Brady has been bad all year — Aquaman (@AAyers16) December 9, 2019

42-year-old Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls throughout his career, the largest number of wins by a player. However, he was suspended for several games during the 2016 season following his alleged involvement in the football-deflation controversy.