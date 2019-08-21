Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals When He Might Retire From Sport

The 34-year-old joined Juventus in 2018, signing a four-year contract following his £100 million transfer from Real Madrid. He has already scored 21 goals for the Old Lady.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is not ruling out retiring as early as next year. In an interview with TVI the football legend admitted that he might retire in 2020 but he also said that he might continue playing for years.

The Portuguese added that he is not currently thinking about stepping aside and that he is simply concentrating on 'enjoying the moment' instead.

Ronaldo has been playing for Juventus since the summer of 2018. Last season, the Portuguese played 31 matches in Serie A, scoring 21 goals and making eight assists. Ronaldo's goals helped Juventus romp to the title.

Ronaldo has previously played for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Sporting. He has won the Champions League five times and is currently the top scorer in the history of the tournament with 126 goals. He first won the trophy with Manchester United and then four times with Real Madrid. He is also a five-time winner of the Golden Ball.