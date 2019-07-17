Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Piemonte Calcio in FIFA20 After Juventus Sign Deal With Rival Game

Juventus - nicknamed La Vecchia Signora (The Old Lady) - are the most successful Italian football team, having won 35 league championships, a European Cup and a Champions’ League final. But they will be replaced in FIFA20 by a fictional team called Piemonte Calcio.

Juventus have signed an exclusive deal with Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) and its makers, Konami, this year which means that Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates will be absent from rival game FIFA20.

The Turin team, who have just signed teenage superstar Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax for £67 million, will be absent from EA Sports’ FIFA franchise and will be replaced by a made-up team called Piemonte Calcio.

PES has paid an unspecified amount to be able to get exclusive access to Ronaldo, de Ligt and their team-mates, whose ultra life-like faces will feature in the game this season.

De Ligt had all these elite European clubs to choose from, from Barca to Juve... and he decides to join Piemonte Calcio? Strange decision 🤔 — COPA90 (@COPA90) 16 July 2019

​The news has met with a funny response on social media with many Twitter users joking about Piemonte Calcio’s chances of winning any trophies this season.

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand and Business Development at Konami Digital Entertainment, said: “Our comprehensive partnership with Juventus FC, one of the greatest teams in the world, is a clear statement of intent for eFootball PES 2020 – the only console game where you can play as the Italian giants. With eFootball PES, playing is believing and we’re proud to have Juventus FC believe in us and our exciting future together.”

Can't wait to play with Matthew De Light at Piemonte Calcio on FIFA 20 — Brett. (@utdBrett) 16 July 2019

​On its website, Juventus said: “The new and exciting partnership with Konami will see the eFootball PES series have exclusive use of Juventus intellectual property within console football video games, including the team name, the crest, and official kits. In addition, the development team has been granted in-depth access to the players themselves, via full-body 3D scan, in order to recreate their likeliness in the game as accurately as possible.”

“ I’ve dreamed of playing for Piemonte Calcio since I was a child” #DeLigt pic.twitter.com/q1VKi464yc — MHD (@TheLifeOfGap) 16 July 2019

​PES has also signed similar deals with Barcelona, Arsenal, Boca Juniors, Manchester United and Bayern Munich and will release a demo of the game on 30 July for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows, with the full release due in September.

Piemonte Calcio kit design for #FIFA20

Likes & RT’s appreciates 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/zzO36M9d7Y — VFL | Mxffinz (@Mxffinz_) 16 July 2019

​But on Wednesday, 17 July, it was announced that Liverpool had signed a deal with EA Sports, meaning they would be missing from the PES roster.

Umtiti: "Brooo, De Ligt just signed with Piemonte Calcio"



Todibo: "Who and whaaaaaaat?"



Umtiti: "Looooooool" pic.twitter.com/8wH8ZLh70y — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℙ𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕦𝕘𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕖 ℂ𝕦𝕝é𝕟𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘™ 🇵🇹 (@PortugueseCule) 16 July 2019

​Despite winning their eighth successive Serie A title Juventus sacked their manager, Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season and replaced him with Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri, who spent only one year in the Premier League.

We are incredibly honoured & excited to announce our EXCLUSIVE partnership with the most successful club in Italy; @Juventusfcen.



It brings 3D Player Scans, authentic kits & their home, iconic Allianz Stadium, accurately represented in game!#JUVxPEShttps://t.co/pJgfWVyxZb — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) 16 July 2019

​