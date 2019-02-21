WATCH Ronaldo Mock Atletico Madrid Fans After Juventus Defeat

"I won five Champions Leagues and these guys zero," Ronaldo told reporters after the defeat, gesticulating a five and a zero with his hands.
The Portuguese ace won the UEFA Champions League four times with arch-rivals Real Madrid and once with Manchester United.
📺 #DirectoGol— GOL (@Gol) 20 февраля 2019 г.
🗣 El mensaje de @Cristiano al abandonar el Metropolitano:
➡ "Tengo cinco Champions y el @Atleti cero" pic.twitter.com/Xi8tghOkeu
Ronaldo made a similar gesture towards fans during the game.
@cristiano reminding Atletico fans that he has 5 champions league 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#sports360nja #juventus #championsleague #ronaldo pic.twitter.com/s8c8iRMGbT— Sports 360nja (@Sports360nja) 20 февраля 2019 г.
Atletico Madrid have reached the Champions League final three times but are yet to lift their first UCL trophy. The club also lost to Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016, while Ronaldo was still at Los Blancos.
READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Says She Is ‘Fighting for Life' Against Cancer
The world-famous footballing star was recently found guilty of concealing around 5.7 million euros worth of income tax from 2011 to 2014, during his spell at Real Madrid.
All comments
Show new comments (0)