Cristiano Ronaldo Explains Why He's Different from Lionel Messi

Football legend and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he and Lionel Messi can be considered as the greatest footballers ever.

34-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to the Argentinian superstar, saying that Lionel Messi has demonstrated a high degree of skill during his many years playing, but winning the Champions League titles with different clubs is what sets him apart from Lionel Messi.

"Messi's a top player who will be remembered not only for all his Ballons d'Or, but also for always being up there, year after year, like me. The difference between us is that I've played for different clubs and also won the Champions League with different clubs," Ronaldo said, as quoted by DAZN.

"There aren't many players with five Champions League titles, which is why I feel like I have a special bond with the competition," Ronaldo said, speaking of his success.

Messi joined a Catalan club at a junior level in 2000 and made his debut for an adult team in 2003. As part of the team, he became the champion of Spain 10 times and won the Champions League four times. Messi won the Golden Ball five times. Not a single player in the world has succeeded in it, other than Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has played for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. The Portuguese won the Champions Cup five times and is the top scorer in the history of the tournament (126 goals). Once he won the trophy playing for United, and four more times while he was with Real Madrid.